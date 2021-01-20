Construction industry associations are beginning to weigh in following the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021. Stay tuned for updates as more associations make their statements on the new administration.

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) president Dennis Slater congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration and pledged that equipment manufacturers will actively support the efforts of the new Administration to confront our nation's many challenges, chief among them, ending the pandemic and ensuring a safe and rapid economic recovery:

"On behalf of the equipment manufacturing industry, we congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and express our sincere commitment in working with them to help unite our country after this historic election.

"President Biden has pledged to revitalize U.S. manufacturing by building back better, and we look forward to working with him to fulfil that promise. Equipment manufacturers believe the best way to build a bridge toward economic recovery is by putting policies ahead of politics and working together to lift everyone up and leave no one behind.

"President Biden has laid out a positive and optimistic vision for our country, and we look forward to working with him and his Administration to mobilize the talent, grit and innovation of the American people to bring about a better, stronger and more prosperous America."

Associated Equipment Distributors

Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors, issued the following statement:

"AED and its members are eager to work with the Biden-Harris administration to put the United States on track for long-term economic growth that creates well-paying jobs and prosperity for all Americans.

"The United States faces enormous challenges as the country continues to deal with a pandemic, economic uncertainty, and unrest, both at home and abroad. The obstacles may seem insurmountable, but I'm confident that with strong, bipartisan leadership we will emerge as a stronger nation.

"I encourage President Biden to find areas that unite Democrats and Republicans, such as providing long-overdue investments in our nation's crumbling infrastructure and developing the next generation of skilled workers. The future prosperity of the United States hangs in the balance and equipment distributors are ready to play a vital role to ensure a robust and sustained recovery."