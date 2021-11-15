Both locations will offer replacement parts and serve as authorized Takeuchi equipment repair centers for customers throughout Clark County, Nevada and Imperial County, Calif.

Takeuchi-US has added EquipmentShare locations in the Las Vegas, Nev., and San Diego, Calif., metropolitan areas to its growing North American dealer network.

The EquipmentShare location at 412 E. Gowan Road in North Las Vegas will now carry Takeuchi's full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders for sale and rental. The San Diego area location at 2590 Main Street in Chula Vista will focus primarily on compact excavators and track loaders.

Both locations will offer replacement parts and serve as authorized Takeuchi equipment repair centers for customers throughout Clark County, Nevada and Imperial County, Calif.

Founded by construction and equipment industry veterans in 2014, EquipmentShare offers and supports various heavy equipment product lines. EquipmentShare began carrying the Takeuchi line at its headquarters location in Columbia, Mo., in July 2020, then added Takeuchi equipment to its North Salt Lake, Utah, location in January 2021.

"We've had a consistently good experience with Takeuchi since we began working with them in the summer of 2020," said Jabbok Schlacks, co-founder and CEO of EquipmentShare.

"Takeuchi integrates quality into everything they do, from the equipment they manufacture to their customer and dealer support. Our customers have been very satisfied by the durability, comfort, and productivity they get from their Takeuchi machines. We're looking forward to continued success with the Takeuchi line in the San Diego and Las Vegas areas."

EquipmentShare has added compact/utility equipment sales professionals at both the Las Vegas and San Diego locations, each equipped with a truck and trailer to transport machines as needed. The locations' rental sales representatives will be trained specifically on Takeuchi equipment, and all sales professionals will attend an annual sales training at Takeuchi's training facility in Pendergrass, Ga.

EquipmentShare will provide factory-trained service technicians to ensure quality service and repairs are available to the Takeuchi customer base.

"EquipmentShare is an outstanding company, and we're very pleased that they are now representing the Takeuchi line at four locations," said Henry Lawson, director of sales of Takeuchi-US. "By working with EquipmentShare, we're now able to introduce Takeuchi equipment to an even broader customer base in the Southwestern U.S. We look forward to great success with EquipmentShare in the months and years ahead."

For more information, www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories