Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation Crews recently completed the construction of the superstructure for two of the new I-75 northbound and southbound bridges.

Crews from E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. and Webber LLC/United Infrastructure Group are working tirelessly on the Georgia Department of Transportation's (GDOT) $500 million I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project to help reduce congestion, improve safety and provide roads to handle growing communities and economic growth.

The immense project consists of widening and reconstructing I-75 from Hardeman Avenue to Pierce Avenue and I-16 from I-75 to Walnut Creek within the city of Macon and Macon-Bibb County.

Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation

The six phase safety and mobility megaproject has five active phases, with E.R. Snell handling Phase 1B ($13 million), Phase 2 and Phase 3 ($155 million); and Webber LLC/United Infrastructure Group tackling Phase 4 and Phase 5 ($231 million). Phase 6 is still in the design phase.

Work in the Macon-Bibb area is progressing rapidly as crews entered the Independence Day weekend.

For Phases 4 and 5, from I-16 westbound/I-75 to Walnut Creek, efforts focus on the construction of bridge substructures and superstructures for I-16 Spring Street entrance and exit ramps, a new Second Street bridge substructure, one new I-16 westbound bridge substructure and two superstructures. two new I-16 eastbound bridge substructures, two new I-16 westbound entrance ramps, and new MSE (retaining) walls along I-75 northbound and southbound and other walls throughout the project; pouring bridge deck spans and edge beams on the new I-16 eastbound bridge superstructure; and installing pipe and other drainage structures throughout the project area.

For Phase 2 and 3, from Hardeman Avenue to I-16 eastbound, crews continue the construction of the Riverside Bridge approaches, roadway and lighting; Walnut Street bridge, lighting and guardrail over I-75; concrete sound and visual walls along I-75 northbound and southbound; and MSE (retaining) walls along I-75 northbound and southbound and at other locations throughout the project. Work continues for the demolition and removal of the existing I-16 westbound and I-75 northbound and southbound bridges and the existing pavement on the left lanes of I-75 northbound from Hardeman Avenue to north of the Riverside Bridge; and the ongoing concrete paving for new I-75 northbound and southbound roadways, and new I-75 southbound ramp to new I-16 eastbound.

"With its massive scope to widen and reconstruct I-16, I-75 and their interchange in Macon-Bibb, this project is being delivered in seven design and construction phases that will continue through 2030," said Gina Snider, a GDOT public relations officer. "When complete, new CD lanes, additional interstate lanes, new interstate on-and off-ramps, upgrades to 11 bridges, new walls, upgraded drainage systems, etc. will deliver safer and improved mobility for Macon-Bibb's local commuters and businesses, regional travelers and commercial freight from the Georgia southern. This is an investment in the city, the Middle Georgia region and the state's transportation system and will support Georgia's growing freight and logistics industry."

Snider noted that the project will improve safety by reducing weaving movements that cause vehicle crashes, separate local traffic from through traffic, enhance sight distances for drivers, improve travel efficiency for commuters and commercial/freight trucks and provide better access to and from the downtown Macon area.

"In addition to the roadway improvements," said Snider, "this project included extensive coordination with, and investment in, the Pleasant Hill neighborhood impacted by this construction to help preserve its history and culture and to create other enhancements for the community."

In regards to Phase 1B, for I-16 from the 1-16/I-75 split to the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit, E.R. Snell is evaluating the project area for remaining work items.

Phase 1B involves the mitigation improvements to the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood on each side of the I-75 corridor.

Phase 2, expected to be completed next spring, consists of 1.02 mi. of operational improvements along I-75 NB from Hardeman Avenue to the southern limit of the I-16 Interchange. Crews are constructing the Walnut Street and Riverside Drive overpasses, shifting the I-75 northbound exit to I-16 eastbound south of the existing location, building a new ramp to I-16 eastbound to run parallel to the I-75 northbound mainline as a new Collector-Distributor (CD) road between Hardeman Avenue and the I-16/I-75 interchange and two lanes on I-75 northbound and two lanes on the I-16 eastbound CD road, conducting operational improvements to I-75 southbound between Hardeman Avenue to just south of the I-75/I-16 interchange, relocating the exit and entrance ramps to/from I-16 along I-75 southbound, and shifting the exit to I-16 eastbound from I-75 southbound north and the entrance ramp from I-16 westbound to I-75 southbound to the south.

Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation

Phase 3, to be delivered next spring, is constructing I-75 northbound within the I-16/I-75 interchange. This work involves: operational improvements to I-75 southbound between Hardeman Avenue and the northern limit of the I-75/I-16 interchange, the construction of the west-to-south CD road and bridge over the Ocmulgee River, and the start of the construction of the new I-75 southbound to I-16 ramp configuration.

Phase 4, to be completed in spring 2026, consists of nearly three of capacity and operational improvements from I-16 eastbound to Walnut Creek. These operations will see 2nd Street widened, including sidewalks, and the construction of I-16 eastbound entrance and exit ramps to/from 2nd Street, the completion of Phase 4 improvements to complete the ultimate build-out of I-16 eastbound that began in Phase 1, the construction of the remainder of the ramps and north-to-east CD road within the main interchange, and restoring full access to Spring Street from I-16 eastbound Spring Street loop ramp will be reopened in Phase 5.

Phase 5 covers 2.7 mi. of capacity and operational improvements to I-16 WB from I-75 to Walnut Creek, which will also be delivered in spring 2026. Crews are re-opening the northbound Spring Street, eliminating the left-turn lane to I-16 westbound, and complete the ultimate build-out of the west-to-north ramp from Phase 3 through the I-16 / I-75 interchange and connect the north-to-east ramp with the work from Phase 2.

Phase 6 will cover capacity improvements to I-75 NB and SB from the I-16 Interchange to Pierce Avenue It is currently scheduled to be bid for construction contract in 2028. In the design/pre-construction phase, crews will construct a 1,600 ft. long bridge for the Norfolk Southern Railroad under I-75. and complete the construction of the I-75 corridor to the north of the I-16 / I-75 interchange.

Phase 1, I-16 Eastbound, was completed by C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Ltd. Inc. in spring 2023. The $70 million project improved approximately 1.5 mi. of I-16 eastbound between I-75 and Coliseum Drive. CEG

