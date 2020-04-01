--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Eriez Dry-Type Suspended Electromagnets Backed by Third-Party Certifications for Hazardous Installations

Wed April 01, 2020 - National Edition
Eriez


Eriez, a pioneer in the development of suspended electromagnets, offers dry-type suspended electromagnets backed by third party certifications for installation in hazardous locations with combustible dust and flammable gas or vapor environments. Notable certifications include Canadian Standards Association (Series D800) and Underwriters Laboratory (Series 700U).

"Our dry-type suspended electromagnets do not contain any transformer oil inside, so there is no flammable liquid that could catch on fire," said Bill Dudenhoefer, market manager, heavy industry.

"These magnets utilize a thermal epoxy to transmit heat to the outer magnet shell for cooling."

While other magnet manufacturers provide their magnets for hazardous locations, they do not have third-party approval for their designs, according to Eriez.

"Many competitors' magnets have transformer oil inside which poses a fire risk," said Dudenhoefer.

Eriez developed Series 700U explosion-proof and Series 800 air-cooled separators with magnetic strength equal to Eriez oil-cooled units. They automatically remove large amounts of tramp iron from heavy burdens on belt conveyors or chutes while providing enhanced protection against fires or explosions.

The Series 700U explosion-proof and Series 800 air-cooled magnets offer the traditional quality, performance, reliability and value of Eriez electromagnets, with added features to increase safety, productivity and profitability. Eriez dry-type suspended electromagnets are designed with a special static conducting self-cleaning belt to eliminate sparking from static electricity. A zero-speed switch stops the unit in the event of belt failure or jamming.

For more information, visit www.eriez.com..

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

