Eriez Expands Express Shipping Program for Suspended Electromagnets

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Eriez Expands Express Shipping Program for Suspended Electromagnets

Thu March 26, 2020 - National Edition
Eriez


With a range of sizes from 42 to 78 in. wide, the CSA-approved suspended electromagnets in this Quick Ship program work for most typical conveyor widths and include options for suspension style, junction box rating, high elevations and oil type. Eriez also offers express shipping for controls.
With a range of sizes from 42 to 78 in. wide, the CSA-approved suspended electromagnets in this Quick Ship program work for most typical conveyor widths and include options for suspension style, junction box rating, high elevations and oil type. Eriez also offers express shipping for controls.

Eriez has increased its commitment to express shipping of suspended electromagnets by boosting inventory levels to ensure faster delivery and meet growing demand. Six of the company's most popular manual clean SE-7000 series suspended electromagnet models are now available for shipping within 10 days through the Eriez Quick Ship stocking program.

With a range of sizes from 42 to 78 in. wide, the CSA-approved suspended electromagnets in this Quick Ship program work for most typical conveyor widths and include options for suspension style, junction box rating, high elevations and oil type. Eriez also offers express shipping for controls.

Eriez suspended electromagnets are generally hung over conveyor belts carrying coal, minerals, aggregates, wood chips and other bulk materials. They efficiently and effectively remove dangerous tramp iron to protect crushers, hammer mills, conveyor belts and other sensitive processing equipment from damage.

"Eriez suspended electromagnets are second to none," said Eriez Director of Sales and Product Management Jeff Kaveney. "We optimize magnetic strength through our proprietary coil and core designs and innovative winding techniques.

"Matched with superior materials, coolants, controls and a patented expansion tank design, our suspended electromagnets provide industry leading strength and coil life."

For more information, visit http://erieznews.com/nr485.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020