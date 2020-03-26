Eriez Expands Express Shipping Program for Suspended Electromagnets

With a range of sizes from 42 to 78 in. wide, the CSA-approved suspended electromagnets in this Quick Ship program work for most typical conveyor widths and include options for suspension style, junction box rating, high elevations and oil type. Eriez also offers express shipping for controls.

Eriez has increased its commitment to express shipping of suspended electromagnets by boosting inventory levels to ensure faster delivery and meet growing demand. Six of the company's most popular manual clean SE-7000 series suspended electromagnet models are now available for shipping within 10 days through the Eriez Quick Ship stocking program.

With a range of sizes from 42 to 78 in. wide, the CSA-approved suspended electromagnets in this Quick Ship program work for most typical conveyor widths and include options for suspension style, junction box rating, high elevations and oil type. Eriez also offers express shipping for controls.

Eriez suspended electromagnets are generally hung over conveyor belts carrying coal, minerals, aggregates, wood chips and other bulk materials. They efficiently and effectively remove dangerous tramp iron to protect crushers, hammer mills, conveyor belts and other sensitive processing equipment from damage.

"Eriez suspended electromagnets are second to none," said Eriez Director of Sales and Product Management Jeff Kaveney. "We optimize magnetic strength through our proprietary coil and core designs and innovative winding techniques.

"Matched with superior materials, coolants, controls and a patented expansion tank design, our suspended electromagnets provide industry leading strength and coil life."

