Eriez Expands Its Suspended Permanent Magnet Line in North America

Thu March 12, 2020 - National Edition
Eriez


CP-20 and TP-25 suspended magnets, which have been successfully used in the recycling and aggregates industries in Europe for years, are now available in North America.
Eriez is entering 2020 with new and improved standard offerings in its suspended permanent magnet line according to Chris Ramsdell, separation and recycling product manager.

CP-20 and TP-25 suspended magnets, which have been successfully used in the recycling and aggregates industries in Europe for years, are now available in North America. These models replace the company's previous SP-6000 magnets and provide a better price point, expedited delivery options and the same high performance, according to the company.

CP-20 series magnets utilize a single-pole permanent magnet circuit to provide a uniform field across the feed belt to optimize separation efficiency of damaging tramp iron. These reliable, low-cost suspended magnets have a maximum suspension height of 10 in. (25.4 cm) and are available in both manual and self-cleaning configurations.

TP-25 series magnets utilize a twin-pole permanent magnet circuit to provide maximum ferrous removal at higher suspension heights. The twin-pole magnetic circuit used by the TP series magnets allows for horizontal lift of longer ferrous objects, such as rebar or wire. This results in improved ferrous removal and longer life for the self-cleaning belt. These suspended magnets have a maximum suspension height of 12 in. (30.5 cm) and are available in both manual and self-cleaning configurations.

Ramsdell said the self-cleaning versions of both the CP-20 and TP-25 series magnets are available with either a standard electric drive or a hydraulic drive.

"The addition of in-stock hydraulic drive magnets will allow us to better serve the mobile crusher and mobile equipment markets," he said.

The CP-20 and TP-25 series magnets are now part of Eriez' quick ship program.

"With CP-20 and TP-25 series magnets in stock, we can provide faster delivery to satisfy customers' most urgent needs."

For more information, visit www.eriez.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

