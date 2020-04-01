ESCO MaxDRP Plus Replacement Teeth

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ESCO MaxDRP Plus Replacement Teeth

Wed April 01, 2020 - National Edition
Esco


The MaxDRP Plus J-Series replacement teeth are currently available in abrasion, chisel and sharp profiles in 450 through 800 sizes. R-Series replacement teeth are offered in popular abrasion and penetration profiles in R450 through R550 sizes.
The MaxDRP Plus J-Series replacement teeth are currently available in abrasion, chisel and sharp profiles in 450 through 800 sizes. R-Series replacement teeth are offered in popular abrasion and penetration profiles in R450 through R550 sizes.

ESCO recently increased the offering of the MaxDRP replacement teeth with the MaxDRP Plus System for J-Series teeth and R-Series rippers.

Caterpillar assemblies are easily converted to MaxDRP Plus replacement teeth with no modification to the existing nose, according to ESCO.

ESCO's MaxDRP teeth have enhanced profiles over conventional J-Series and R-Series teeth that provide greater strength, improved production and longer wear life.

Designed for safety and ease-of-use, the MaxDRP Plus system utilizes a unique pin and collar locking system. The hammerless system does not require any special tools which increases site safety and allows faster tooth replacement.

In addition, ESCO superior point alloy has an average hardness of 525 Brinell without sacrificing impact toughness. The closest competitor is in the 470 Brinell hardness range, according to ESCO.

The result: ESCO alloys and refined profiles deliver up to 25 percent longer wear life - significantly reducing maintenance costs and unplanned downtime.

The MaxDRP Plus J-Series replacement teeth are currently available in abrasion, chisel and sharp profiles in 450 through 800 sizes. R-Series replacement teeth are offered in popular abrasion and penetration profiles in R450 through R550 sizes.

For more information, visit www.esco.weir.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Esco New Products