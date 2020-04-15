--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ESCO Ultralok U60 Adapters Now Offered With Wear Cap Option for Loaders and Excavators

Wed April 15, 2020 - National Edition
Esco


The Ultralok wear cap system includes a low-profile wear cap that is held in place by the point for quick and easy replacement.
The Ultralok wear cap system includes a low-profile wear cap that is held in place by the point for quick and easy replacement.

Working closely with customers in demanding wheel loader and excavator applications, ESCO identified the need for additional adapter protection.

Large quarry and small mining class loader conditions can be extremely abrasive, accelerating top adapter wear. In addition to shortening adapter life, it exposes the back of the tooth to more wear and impact, especially during the dumping cycle.

ESCO has addressed this issue for the Ultralok Tooth System in the U60 size used in quarry, mining and construction applications by developing a wear cap adapter system. It is now available on all U60 size wheel loaders and excavators.

The Ultralok wear cap system includes a low-profile wear cap that is held in place by the point for quick and easy replacement. Since the wear cap is mechanically attached, it is cast in a much harder steel than the weld-on adapter to provide long-lasting protection.

The U60 wear cap system provides longer adapter life, more production and lower maintenance costs to further enhance the value of the Ultralok Tooth System.

For more information, visit www.esco.weir.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments Esco Excavators Wheel Loaders