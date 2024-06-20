Photo courtesy of EvoQuip With its 700x500mm jaw chamber and diesel-electric drive technology, the Bison 170 is a smart choice for customers aiming to optimize their operations while meeting both economic and environmental goals.

EvoQuip, a manufacturer of compact crushing and screening equipment, launched the Bison 170 — the latest addition to its jaw crusher range.

With its 700x500mm jaw chamber and diesel-electric drive technology, the Bison 170 is a smart choice for customers aiming to optimize their operations while meeting both economic and environmental goals.

Suitable for both natural rock and recycling applications, the Bison 170 has a range of environmentally friendly features that also offer customers value, high performance, ease of use and maneuverability.

Diesel-Electric Drive Technology

The Bison 170 utilizes a fuel-efficient diesel electric drive system, with an onboard generator being used to power the plant. It also can be plugged in and driven from an external power source such as mains power, which allows for zero emissions processing. This enables customers to meet regulatory requirements and support their own sustainability goals.

The engine and power unit can be removed completely, allowing the plant to be powered from an external source with no combustion engine on board. As noise pollution also is reduced, the Bison 170 is an ideal machine for working in urban areas.

Enhanced Efficiency, Maneuverability

The Bison 170 offers all-round efficiency, with the electric drive enabling customers to run in reverse for asphalt recycling and also providing a unblock/jog function to clear a blockage.

The deflector plate, fitted as standard, provides belt protection by allowing uncrushable objects to pass through the crushing chamber safely and onto the discharge belt. Finally, the ability to easily maneuver the machine from site to site and its simple and intuitive control system ensure transport and set up times are minimised, while up time in maximized.

"We are delighted to add the Bison 170 to our jaw crushing range," said Andrew Armstrong, product manager of EvoQuip. "With a potential output of up to 110 tph and low fuel consumption, the Bison 170 is a high performing, environmentally friendly machine that aligns with the EvoQuip Think Green, Think EvoQuip sustainability campaign."

