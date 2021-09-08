The Bison 35 crusher is capable of outputting up to 33 tons per hour.

EvoQuip, a compact crushing and screening brand with products that focus on simplicity, easy maintenance, fuel efficiency and ease of transport, recently celebrated five successful years in business via a virtual hour-long celebration attended by almost 100 distributors around the world.

Launched in 2016 to bring a simplified range of equipment to the crushing and screening industry, EvoQuip has grown from strength to strength to become one of the top three compact crushing and screening brands in the world.

Starting out with the Bison 35 crusher, capable of outputting up to 33 tons per hour, EvoQuip continued to introduce innovative products with the Cobra 290R now being the biggest crusher in its range, capable of outputting 320 tons.

On the screening side, EvoQuip's products have evolved to encompass the Harrier 220, a small yet robust machine designed for recycling, composting, topsoil, landscaping and contract building industries, capable of outputting 90 tons, to the highly aggressive scalping screen Colt 1600, which was built upon the features which have made the Colt 1000 a global success.

The Colt 1600 is the largest screen in the EvoQuip range and can process up to 661 tons, depending on application.

EvoQuip's range also has developed to include tracked mobile conveyors, high- and low-level feeders and radial stockpilers, designed to work alongside its range of crushing and screening equipment. More recently, hybrid offerings, designed to give customers alternative energy options to operate their equipment and digital solutions, such as T-Link telemetry providing customers with real-time information on the performance of their machine, have been at the forefront of EvoQuip's evolution to address emerging industry needs.

A strong leader in the compact crushing and screening industry, EvoQuip would not be the success it is without its loyal dealers and customers. While the brand started off in 2016 with just five dealers, this has since grown to 44 dealers from around the globe. This growing distribution network alongside attendance at exhibitions such as ConExpo, bauma, World of Concrete and Hillhead continued to strengthen the brand, showcasing its offering to global audiences.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EvoQuip had to change initial celebratory plans for this milestone from an in-person event to a virtual one. Hosted by Northern Irish actor and comedian Tim McGarry, dealers were treated to a personalized EvoQuip song, a timeline of the last five years, a live quiz where some of the team members' knowledge was put to the test, a raffle and the first ever EvoQuip Dealer Awards.

The EvoQuip Dealer Awards included several categories such as Global Leader in Industry Growth, Customer Support and Rental Business Growth, to name a few. Among the winners were Mobile Screening and Crushing (MSC) from New Zealand who won Global Dealer of the Year. MSC is a strong dealer in all areas and engage extremely well with the EvoQuip team. It achieves sales targets, has a strong online presence and is wholly invested in the EvoQuip brand. It is a partnership that will continue to flourish and grow, according to the company.

Speaking of the last five years, Barry O'Hare, business line director, EvoQuip said, "EvoQuip brings value to customers by providing intuitive equipment that is simple to operate and maintain, fuel efficient and easy to transport. User friendliness is at the heart of our brand and as new products have been developed, the focus has always been on simplicity and entry level customers.

"Since joining EvoQuip over two years ago, I have seen the business grow from strength to strength and we couldn't do that without our global distribution network. It is with the dedication of the EvoQuip team and the relationships we have built with our dealers that has enabled us to grow and maintain our place at the forefront of the compact crushing and screening world.

"I'd like to thank our dealers and customers for their support over the last five years and together we look forward to the future. There are some really exciting, innovative products in the pipeline and with the help and expertise of our distribution network, we will continue to grow and dominate the global compact crushing, screening and conveying market."

For more information, visit www.terex.com/evoquip/en/.

