The Colt 1600 heavy duty screener is just one of the machines available at the new facility in Indianapolis.

Powerscreen Crushing and Screening, the authorized distributor of

compact mobile crushing and screening equipment for Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Indiana, has opened a new facility that encompasses a five-acre site with office, warehouse and workshop facilities in Indianapolis, Ind.

Heading up the new facility is Connor Cobane, originally of Carrickmore, Northern Ireland, a region well-known for being a center of crushing and screening manufacturing worldwide.

Speaking of his early career, Cobane said, "I gained my qualifications in car mechanics and welding before moving to Kentucky — an area where I have fond memories, having spent a lot of my childhood there with family — to commence my working career. When working in Kentucky I also attended Eastern Kentucky University to study business, while also applying for my green card to make the United States my new home."

Following a chance encounter with Michael Hughes, former owner of Powerscreen Crushing and Screening in 2017, Cobane was introduced to Alan Coalter, president of Powerscreen Crushing and Screening.

"Connor's charm and friendly nature struck a chord with Michael and myself and we recognized his potential. We offered Connor a position servicing crushing and screening equipment in our workshop under the direction of fellow Carrickmore man, Aaron Fox. This pairing, along with Connor's transferrable mechanical skills and hard work, provided him with the foundation to progress into sales of our EvoQuip range of compact crushing and screening equipment.

"Since then, we haven't looked back. Connor is very customer-centric, and he quickly attracted new customers for our EvoQuip equipment, ever willing to go the extra mile for our customers. This resulted in much repeated business as well positive recommendations in the industry, growing our customer base further. As a testament to that hard work, it was logical decision to appoint Connor to head up our new facilities in Indianapolis and I've no doubt that he will be instrumental to its future success."

Working to get a new facility off the ground is not for the faint hearted, but Cobane is up for the challenge.

"I'm looking forward to setting up and expanding the business into Indiana, meet new customers while continuing to support existing customers in the region," he said. "Key to this effort is recruiting a team as passionate and loyal as what I have experienced at my time working at the Powerscreen Crushing and Screening Louisville location, as it is what sets us apart in the industry."

Andy Lawerence, EvoQuip North America sales director said, "EvoQuip wants to take this opportunity to offer best wishes to Powerscreen Crushing and Screening as they continue to grow their business and expand into Indiana. The Powerscreen Crushing and Screening team are fiercely loyal, dedicated to each other and bonded to people who share their vision and work ethic, and we at EvoQuip feel fortunate to having this winning team represent our equipment across Indiana.

"EvoQuip has built an excellent relationship with Connor Cobane during his time representing the EvoQuip range and we are delighted that he has been appointed as the general manager of Powerscreen Crushing and Screening, Indiana. We wish the team, particularly Connor, the luck of the Irish as he takes this next important step in his career and look forward to working with him to expand our presence across Indiana."

"Experience has taught me that when you have really good people, you don't have to micromanage them — by mentoring them, supporting them and expecting them to do great things, they achieve great things," said Coalter. "There is no substitute for hard work and Connor's not afraid of it."

For more information, visit Terex.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories