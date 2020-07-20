--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
EvoQuip Enters South America

Mon July 20, 2020 - National Edition
EvoQuip


In addition to sales opportunities, the distributors will provide parts, service and warranty support for EvoQuip equipment by factory-trained technicians. “We are excited to be the official distributor for a dynamic and growing brand like EvoQuip. We have signed the contract and ordered our first four machines, which we look forward to putting to work in Argentina,” said Alberto Gomez, Dynsai product manager. Dynsai SA has been appointed as the official EvoQuip distributor of Argentina.

EvoQuip has appointed its first distributor in South America: Dynsai SA has been appointed as the official distributor of Argentina.

Dynsai will represent the full EvoQuip portfolio of compact crushing and screening equipment, genuine spare parts and machine maintenance.

Dynsai SA began in 2002, a sister company of Repas SA. Initially Dynsai started in sales of construction equipment and has grown more into a material handling business.

Today Dynsai SA represent a number of renowned brands including Schwing, Soosan Drill, Hyundai, Dynapac, Roadtec, Bell equipment and Terex Finlay.

"We are excited to be the official distributor for a dynamic and growing brand like EvoQuip. We have signed the contract and ordered our first four machines, which we look forward to putting to work in Argentina," said Alberto Gomez, Dynsai product manager.

In addition to sales opportunities, the distributors will provide parts, service and warranty support for EvoQuip equipment by factory-trained technicians. Financing options also will be available to qualified customers.

Barry O'Hare, international sales director said, "We know this is an uncertain time for many and we are committed to working with our dealers and customers in developing and adding true value to their business and assisting in the acquisition and funding of their Terex equipment.

"TFS offer global solutions and through a team of dedicated people who understand the needs of our dealers and customers we can direct you to the correct financial solution for your business."

For more information, visit www.terex.com/evoquip.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



