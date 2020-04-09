EvoQuip Ramps Up North American Growth Strategy With Andy Lawrence

Andy Lawrence

EvoQuip, a global supplier of compact crushing and screening systems, has announced the appointment of Andy Lawrence to the position of sales director of North America. Lawrence will be responsible for directing the sales strategy for the EvoQuip brand across the region as part of the brands ambitious growth strategy in North America.

Lawrence's appointment signals the continued focus from EvoQuip in the North American market. He has enjoyed a long career in the materials processing industry with more than 15 years' sales experience in both the construction and recycling sectors and brings a proven work history as well as great knowledge and expertise in materials processing.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Andy to the EvoQuip Team in such an important and strategic role. North America represents one of our key growth territories and with his extensive experience within the materials processing sector we feel he is the perfect person to deliver our ambitious plans across the region," Matt Dickson, business line director of EvoQuip said.

Based out of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Lawrence can be contacted at Andrew.Lawrence@terex.com or 502/398-7121

For more information, visit www.terex.com/evoquip.