EvoQuip Ramps Up North American Growth Strategy With Andy Lawrence

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

EvoQuip Ramps Up North American Growth Strategy With Andy Lawrence

Thu April 09, 2020 - National Edition
EvoQuip


Andy Lawrence
Andy Lawrence

EvoQuip, a global supplier of compact crushing and screening systems, has announced the appointment of Andy Lawrence to the position of sales director of North America. Lawrence will be responsible for directing the sales strategy for the EvoQuip brand across the region as part of the brands ambitious growth strategy in North America.

Lawrence's appointment signals the continued focus from EvoQuip in the North American market. He has enjoyed a long career in the materials processing industry with more than 15 years' sales experience in both the construction and recycling sectors and brings a proven work history as well as great knowledge and expertise in materials processing.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Andy to the EvoQuip Team in such an important and strategic role. North America represents one of our key growth territories and with his extensive experience within the materials processing sector we feel he is the perfect person to deliver our ambitious plans across the region," Matt Dickson, business line director of EvoQuip said.

Based out of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Lawrence can be contacted at Andrew.Lawrence@terex.com or 502/398-7121

For more information, visit www.terex.com/evoquip.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News EvoQuip