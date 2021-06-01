Equipmentdown-arrow
EvoQuip's New Falcon Has Landed in the United States

Tue June 01, 2021 - National Edition
EvoQuip


With their enhanced screen angle range, EvoQuip’s Falcons provide efficient classification of fines and are ideal for multiple applications and processing materials including sand and gravel, crushed stone, coal, topsoil and demolition waste, according to the manufacturer.

EvoQuip has launched the Falcon range of finishing screens to its product portfolio. The Falcon range consists of the Falcon 1220 and Falcon 1230, providing a solution for scalping, screening and stockpiling in self-contained units.

With their enhanced screen angle range, EvoQuip's Falcons provide efficient classification of fines and are ideal for multiple applications and processing materials including sand and gravel, crushed stone, coal, topsoil and demolition waste, according to the manufacturer.

Andy Lawrence, EvoQuip sales director, North America, said, "This enhances the EvoQuip product offering and results in us having a more comprehensive product portfolio that will improve our versatility and make us more competitive in the marketplace. We have already seen these highly aggressive finishing screens opening up new opportunities for EvoQuip."

The first of the Falcons has landed in the United States with EvoQuip distributor Midwest Crushing and Screening. Midwest Crushing and Screening has been serving the Illinois and Wisconsin areas since 2008, providing world class mobile materials processing equipment for rental and sale.

Tim Scannell, president, said, "We are excited to be the first distributor in the U.S. to get the Falcon 1220. We have over 20 crushers, screeners and conveyors from EvoQuip operating across Illinois and Wisconsin and are delighted that the Falcon is now also part of our fleet."

In keeping with the EvoQuip range, the EvoQuip Falcon 1220 is a compact, easily transported machine that offers operators rapid set up and tear down times. The Falcon 1220 features a 12 by 5 ft. double deck incline screen with remote tipping reject grid, hydraulic screen tensioning of bottom deck and three on board hydraulic folding conveyors as standard, with the added option of a hydraulic shredder.

The Falcons come with T-Link telemetry system fitted as standard, providing the customer with real-time information on the performance of their machine, meaning effective machine management and maximizing uptime.

For more information, vist Midwest Crushing and Screening at www.midwestcrushandscreen.com, or call 866.52.CRUSH or visit www.terex.com/evoquip/en/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




