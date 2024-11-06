Exact Crane & Equipment Corp. in Ohio now offers the Jekko product line from Fascan International, enhancing their crane options. With a focus on safety and precision, these versatile mini-cranes cater to diverse job sites, offering various attachments for different industries. This expansion aims to meet customer needs more effectively, with specialized equipment like Multiloaders also available.

Exact Crane & Equipment photo Exact Crane & Equipment Corp. in Solon, Ohio, announced it has added the Jekko product line to its offerings, along with Multiloader USA.

Exact Crane & Equipment Corp. of Solon, Ohio, announced it has added the Jekko product line to its offerings, along with Multiloader USA. Jekko USA and Multiloader USA are both divisions of Fascan International. Exact Crane's sales territory will cover Ohio and Kentucky, and these products will be available for purchase and bare rent with service provided through Exact Crane.

Exact Crane & Equipment photo

To help with the new product lines, Exact Crane has hired a dedicated sales representative, Zach Walker. This allows customers to speak with a representative who is knowledgeable, proficient and able to offer tailored solutions to meet what the job requires.

According to Walker, the new product line brings a diverse footprint to some unique jobs. These cranes thrive on job sites where working in tight spaces is required.

"Jekko does not cut corners with safety and precision being top of mind," he said.

"The larger cranes that Exact currently carries cover a variety of applications but the need for a more versatile, smaller footprint has become more evident in the last few years," said Jeff Swan, vice president of operations of Exact Crane & Equipment. "The mini-cranes are able to cover a range of work from residential and commercial builds/renovations to city job sites, sign work, utility and manufacturing plants and areas where a larger crane isn't able to access or move in the capacity needed."

GMT Grapple Saw

Various attachments add versatility to the capabilities of the Jekko cranes.

"The GMT grapple saw attachment is a game-changer in the tree industry and with the light footprint of the Jekko crane, these are able to get into tight areas with a lighter overall weight than some of the larger cranes and make quick work of a job," said Walker.

According to Walker, Jekko has put a lot of research and development into not only their products but also their attachments to cover many different industries, tackling specific needs. It offers a range of attachments, including the glass manipulator, glass rack, saw grapple, pipe/beam grabber, hydraulic and electric jibs, searcher hook, man baskets and more.

Multiloaders (Almacrawler)

Exact Crane & Equipment photo

Multiloaders – also known as Almacrawlers – let the machine do the work for you. Instead of using manual labor to transport glass, logs and building materials, these machines can take these loads up or down staircases or in elevators. The Multiloaders keep the load safely horizontal even when on uneven or sloped terrain. These machines not only allow for crew members to be utilized elsewhere but keep your materials safe and secure in transport or storage.

This helps reduce the risk of injuries, increases the jobsite productivity and protects your loads, along with much more, according to the company.

Expanding Offerings, Fulfilling Needs

Paying attention to the needs of customers is an important aspect of any business. Being able to fulfill their needs keeps them coming back.

"Exact Crane has been moving larger cranes for a long time, from truck cranes to crawler cranes, all-terrains and RT's," said Swan. "We've dealt with enough people across the country in different types of work to see that there was a need for smaller cranes, lifting in tighter areas and inside buildings. After doing some research and making a trip down to Fascan in Baltimore, we got to see the Jekko and Multiloader products firsthand, and we're really blown away by the features and quality of the product. It really got us thinking about the endless opportunities and needs that can be filled for our customers' demands."

Exact Crane & Equipment photo

The Exact team has had the opportunity to work alongside the Fascan team at several trade shows to continue to see all the possibilities these cranes offer. The experience and training from working on the larger cranes has provided an easy transition to the ability to service these smaller cranes. Several of the machines also have self-diagnostics on board, which "help reduce the amount of service actually needed in the field," said Swan.

"Jekko takes pride in being the safest and most technologically advanced mini-crane line in the market," said Jon Quesada, district sales manager of Jekko USA. "Our service and support are always available throughout every stage of the relationship, whether it is with our dealers, or our end users. Exact Crane has been spoken highly of within the industry. We are extremely excited to have them as our dealer representing the product line in their territory and we look forward to building the future of Jekko alongside them."

"Exact Crane is excited to offer this new product line and continuing to meet our customers' needs," said Swan.

About Exact Crane & Equipment Corp.

Exact Crane & Equipment was founded in 2006 and has one location in Solon, Ohio.

Exact Crane & Equipment photo

Exact Crane has become a distributor for top manufacturers of not only cranes but crane attachments and parts to support and complement the crane inventory it offers. Some of these products are Ropeblock hook blocks/balls, Butti man baskets, forks, dump bins and concrete buckets, DICA outrigger pads and ground protection mats, Trimble anemometers, sensors, display monitors and the Bechem lubricants and greases. Exact also carries Vanair engine start systems, as well as HoistCam camera systems.

Alongside the full Jekko line, Exact is a distributor of Tadano all-terrains, rough terrains, tele crawlers and truck cranes, as well as the full Manitex line of boom trucks, aerial lifts and pick and carry cranes.

As a distributor, Exact has the capability of offering both new and used cranes in these product lines. It also sells and bare rents a range of used cranes from a variety of other manufacturers.

For more information, visit exactcrane.com and jekkousa.com. CEG

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories