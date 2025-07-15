Exact Crane welcomed Kenny Roberson as their new Michigan sales rep. With experience at Tadano, Roberson will provide technical expertise, service, and repairs for customers. His military background and technical skills make him a valuable asset to the team. Contact Roberson for crane needs at Exact Crane.

Exact Crane photo

Exact Crane & Equipment Corp. welcomed its new crane salesman, Kenny Roberson. Roberson will be serving customers throughout Michigan. He will be offering the broad range of new and used cranes, parts and attachments that Exact offers along with providing service and repairs.

Roberson brings a wealth of hands-on experience and technical expertise to the role, having worked as a field service engineer of Tadano America Corp. from 2019 to 2025. During his time with Tadano, he specialized in troubleshooting, repairs, programming and assembly support across Tadano, Demag and Mantis product lines.

"Kenny's discipline, technical skills and dedication to customer support make him a tremendous asset to our team," said Jeff Swan, vice president, Exact Crane.

Prior to Tadano, he worked for multiple crane rental yards and dealerships, gaining invaluable experience in the field. In addition, he has completed numerous advanced technical courses to sharpen his ability to diagnose and repair equipment.

"Roberson shows incredible discipline, exemplified in his military service in the U.S. Army, where he completed six combat deployments and served as an Airborne Ranger," said Swan. "He completed the Warrior leader course, the NCO Academy [placing in the top 10 percent] and an advanced combat medicine/trauma course."

Exact Crane is confident that Roberson's broad technical background and his customer-first mindset will provide unmatched value to crane owners and operators across the state.

Exact Crane & Equipment Corp. offers a full lineup of cranes including all-terrains, boom trucks, mini-cranes, rough-terrains, telecrawlers and truck cranes, along with a wide inventory of parts and accessories such as blocks, balls, man baskets, ground protection mats, dump bins, lubricants and more.

To connect with Kenny Roberson, call 888/635-5636 or email [email protected].

For more information, visit exactcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories