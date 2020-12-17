Trent Burns, instructor and inspector with Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB), has been selected to join 25 other volunteers to develop a new certification program for telehandler operators.

The National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) made the decision to develop this new certification program in response to OSHA requirements and industry demand.

Volunteers were accepted on the basis of industry expertise and were drawn from diverse backgrounds, including unions, rental firms, training companies, construction contractors, safety consultants, insurance and regulatory authorities.

Burns is one of the subject matter experts assigned to the NCCCO task force. His history as an instructor and inspector with CICB, paired with his multi-faceted crane and lifting experience, made him a natural choice for the committee, according to NCCCO.

Trent said of the first meeting on Nov. 20, "There was a real buzz, despite meeting virtually. The NCCCO have gathered an extraordinarily talented group of volunteers and it is a pleasure to be part of it. I'm confident that our taskforce will be able to present a thorough and comprehensive certification program that meets the rigorous demands of the crane industry."

Currently, the NCCCO offer 29 certification designations and over the past 25 years it has administered more than 1.5 million written and practical examinations. The new telehandler operator certification will be developed with the same psychometric standards and level of rigor common to all NCCCO certification programs.

About CICB

Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau is a veteran-owned Texas company with offices and training facilities in Houston and Orlando, Fla. CICB provides training, inspections and management assist visits globally. Additionally, Houston is home to CICB's Career School, which is approved and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission, Division of Career Schools and Colleges.

