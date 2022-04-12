(L-R, front row) are Jamie Meyer, Regional Rental Manager, Fabick Rents; Jason Gold, GM, Fabick Rents; John Fabick IV, President, Fabick Cat; Nick Guccione, Mayor of Wentzville; Jeré Fabick, Chairman, CEO and Dealer Principal, Fabick Cat; Kelli Fabick, Equipment Management Digital Solutions Manager, Fabick Cat; Todd Stanley, Senior VP and COO, Fabick Cat; Mark Hanson, Senior VP of Product Support, Fabick Cat; and Jill Burgard, Director of Marketing, Fabick Cat. (L-R, back row) are Tony Sciarratta, Regional Rental Sales Manager, Fabick Rents; Travis Ebert, Rental Area Branch Manager, Fabick Rents; Mike Moynihan, Rental Specialist, Fabick Rents; Russ Smith, Manager, Stag Partners II; Mike Steiniger, President, Kuesel Excavating; Kevin Keenoy, VP, GS Grinding Services; and Pete Nelson, Director of Facilities Management, Fabick Cat.

Fabick Rents broke ground March 29 on its new facility in Wentzville, Mo. The project will be developed on more than three acres of land off I-70 and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The building plans currently consist of 3,500 sq. ft. of show room and offices as well as 7,800 sq. ft. of shop space — all built to support the areas' rental needs for all sizes and varieties of equipment.

Equipment selection at the new Fabick Rents location offers solutions to meet the needs of diverse customers, ranging from "do-it-yourselfers" to the largest of commercial contractors — including a full line of aerial lifts, material handling, concrete and landscape equipment, small tools, machine attachments and an expansive Caterpillar earthmoving fleet.

"As a multi-generational, family-owned business, we are committed to consistently exceeding customer expectations by delivering innovative solutions, providing the best value and being actively involved in the communities where we live and work. As we continue to expand into new locations throughout the territory, these priorities remain," said Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal of Fabick Cat.

"The city of Wentzville extends a warm welcome to the Fabick Rents team," Nick Guccione, mayor of Wentzville said, "We take pride in our ‘small town' hospitality while also offering all the amenities of a dynamic suburban environment. That's why we believe the Fabick Cat family is a perfect fit to join our vibrant community."

The Fabick Rents team looks forward to joining the Wentzville community in its new, convenient location, slated to open in late 2022. The rental division will continue supporting the Wentzville area through its nearby physical locations in Fenton, Mo., and Foristell, Mo.

About Fabick Cat

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible. As the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Fabick operate in 37 locations across the territory.

Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal, along with John Fabick IV, president.

For more information, visit FabickCat.com.

