At the heart of FAE’s vast display will be the new remote-controlled track carriers for mulching applications.

FAE USA will be displaying its most extensive equipment selection ever with 17 machines on display that will include seven all new machine releases.

At the heart of this vast display will be the new FAE remote-controlled track carriers for mulching applications. The largest FAE offering in this class — the RCU-75 model — is a compact, professional and powerful remote-controlled tracked carrier, which is the result of merging FAE's extensive experience in designing track carriers for the PT series and remote-control systems for its Demining line vehicles.

The RCU-75 is designed to work in hard-to-access areas and steeply sloping terrain that requires dedicated equipment to ensure operator safety and operating efficiency. It's the perfect machine for working in hilly wooded areas, near railroad tracks, power lines, gas and oil pipelines, gardens, roadsides, highways, canals, rivers and lakes.

The new FAE tracked carrier is powered by the Kohler Common Rail electronic fuel injection engine — a compact, powerful and fuel-efficient 74-hp propulsion system that complies with the most stringent emission standards.

The heavy-duty undercarriage features a hydraulic extendable and retractable independent track gauge system and an automatic tensioning system. Due to high-profile rubber tracks — 86 mm pitch and 13 in. width — oscillating rollers and triple-flange style idlers, it can operate in the strongest conditions.

High-tech solutions give the RCU strong traction enabling it to work on steep slopes up to 55 percent. Add the optional steel track undercarriage and gain even more traction on the most difficult terrains you might encounter.

A dual hydrostatic transmission provides better traction and optimal management of the attachment. Electronically controlled piston pumps combined with a dedicated electronic control unit provide an integrated technological system. The result is high performance and reliability that lasts, plus simple and intuitive operation.

The RCU-75 is guided by an ergonomic remote control with a large 3.5-in. display for management of all vehicle and attachment functions and with customizable function keys. A 2.4 GHz transmission frequency ensures reliable communication. The layout of the controls, the well-balanced shoulder straps support, make the FAE RCU remote control ergonomic and easy to use.

The RCU-75 can be paired with the BL2/RCU mulcher, designed to mulch vegetation up to 6-in. in diameter. This mulcher features a fixed tooth rotor and Bite Limiter technology that provides higher productivity with even less horsepower required, due to low power absorption.

The new RCU-55 also will be on display. This unit is powered by the Kohler Common Rail electronic fuel injection engine — a compact, powerful and fuel-efficient 56-hp propulsion system that complies with the most stringent emission standards. This model is based on all the technology built into the larger RCU-75 model but in a smaller package.

