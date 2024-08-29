List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    FAE Introduces PMM/RCU75 Swinging Hammer Mulcher for RCU75 Remote Controlled Tracked Carrier

    Thu August 29, 2024 - National Edition
    FAE


    The new PMM/RCU75 swinging hammer mulcher features a hydraulic hood for better control of the outflowing material, a support roller with integrated skids, a trapezoidal belt transmission and interchangeable protection chains.
    Photo courtesy of FAE
    The new PMM/RCU75 swinging hammer mulcher features a hydraulic hood for better control of the outflowing material, a support roller with integrated skids, a trapezoidal belt transmission and interchangeable protection chains.
    The new PMM/RCU75 swinging hammer mulcher features a hydraulic hood for better control of the outflowing material, a support roller with integrated skids, a trapezoidal belt transmission and interchangeable protection chains.   (Photo courtesy of FAE) The PMM/RCU75 is an efficient solution for mulching grass, brambles, twigs and small shrubs up to 3 in. in diameter.   (Photo courtesy of FAE)

    FAE enhanced the versatility of its RCU75 remote controlled tracked carrier with the new PMM/RCU75 swinging hammer mulcher.

    The PMM/RCU75 is an efficient solution for mulching grass, brambles, twigs and small shrubs up to 3 in. in diameter. This head features a hydraulic hood for better control of the outflowing material, a support roller with integrated skids, a trapezoidal belt transmission and interchangeable protection chains.

    The PMM/RCU can be equipped with PMM hammers or Y/3 flails.

    For more information, visit www.fae-group.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




