Photo courtesy of FAE The new PMM/RCU75 swinging hammer mulcher features a hydraulic hood for better control of the outflowing material, a support roller with integrated skids, a trapezoidal belt transmission and interchangeable protection chains.

FAE enhanced the versatility of its RCU75 remote controlled tracked carrier with the new PMM/RCU75 swinging hammer mulcher.

The PMM/RCU75 is an efficient solution for mulching grass, brambles, twigs and small shrubs up to 3 in. in diameter. This head features a hydraulic hood for better control of the outflowing material, a support roller with integrated skids, a trapezoidal belt transmission and interchangeable protection chains.

The PMM/RCU can be equipped with PMM hammers or Y/3 flails.

For more information, visit www.fae-group.com.

