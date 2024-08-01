Photo courtesy of FAE The FAE PT550’s heavy-duty undercarriage is designed to provide enhanced performance and reliability, even in the most demanding conditions.

FAE has completely updated its top tracked carrier, introducing the PT550 to replace the PT475.

The PT550 is the FAE tracked carrier for big challenges, ideal for major jobs in large, wooded areas and along oil and gas pipelines.

Capable of working on large areas of soft, uneven or swampy ground, this vehicle can handle longitudinal slopes up to 45 degrees and transverse slopes up to 32 degrees. All this due to a low ground pressure of 13 psi.

This new vehicle has many updated features, from design changes to technological upgrades, starting with the completely redesigned cab for added operator comfort and safety. The PT550's Cat. 2 ROPS/FOPS/OPS approved cab has a new configuration and an integrated cabin pressurization system, an industry benchmark.

Other improvements for added operator comfort and productivity include large Lexan glass windows, ergonomic joysticks, a pneumatic seat, a large 10 in. touch screen display to control all operating functions, a 360-degree camera system and display, and a heated and refrigerated compartment with cup holder.

The Caterpillar C13B six-cylinder engine in the FAE PT550 guarantees strength, reliability and global support. Equipped with a turbocharger with after cooler, the Tier IV Final/Stage V engine delivers 536 hp. The combined diesel particulate filter (DPF), selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) guarantee compliance with Tier IV Final/Stage V.

The PT550 also is available with a Tier III/Stage III A engine for emission-free markets, rated at 475 hp. The large 12.5-L displacement and the electronically controlled proportional and reversible fan cooling system, designed specifically for the FAE PT550, guarantee superior performance for heavy jobs and in tropical climates, according to the manufacturer.

The FAE PT550's heavy-duty undercarriage is designed to provide enhanced performance and reliability, even in the most demanding conditions. The lubricated track chains last longer than conventional chains and provide a smoother ride. When combined with the reliable dozer-type rollers and oscillating undercarriage technology, the PT550 offers enhanced grip and comfort.

There are two roller guard options to adapt perfectly to different environments. The conventional geometry means a low center of gravity and optimal contact between the chain and the drive wheel, two fundamental elements that provide the best performance, even on slopes, according to the manufacturer.

The FAE PT550 wheelbase also extends the load distribution area, which means lower specific pressure against the ground. The undercarriage frames are designed to withstand major stresses and make maintenance easier.

The PT550 can be equipped with a forestry mulcher or a multitask head to crush stone and till soil. Each machine benefits from Active Power Management technology, which combines the Floating System function with the Load Control function, ensuring that the head always precisely follows along the ground and that power is managed effectively during operation.

Combined with the 300/U/SONIC and 500/U/SONIC forestry mulchers, FAE's exclusive Sonic technology enables the head to work at maximum capacity at all times. Sonic technology adjusts the torque in real time according to the force required, for up to 30 percent higher productivity.

For more information, visit www.fae-group.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories