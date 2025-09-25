Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    FAE MTL Multitask Head Now Available for Tractors Up to 300 hp

    FAE's upgraded MTL multitask head now fits tractors up to 300 hp, offering soil stabilization, shredding and stone crushing capabilities. With adjustable features for optimal results, internal protection plates and universal compatibility, it's a robust tool ideal for road maintenance.

    September 25, 2025 - National Edition

    FAE


    FAE is upgrading its range of MTL multitask heads for the construction sector, making them compatible with tractors up to 300 hp.
    FAE photo
    FAE is upgrading its range of MTL multitask heads for the construction sector, making them compatible with tractors up to 300 hp.
    FAE is upgrading its range of MTL multitask heads for the construction sector, making them compatible with tractors up to 300 hp.   (FAE photo) The MTL enables soil stabilization, asphalt and rock slab shredding and stone crushing, down to a maximum operating depth of 11 in.   (FAE photo)

    FAE is upgrading its range of MTL multitask heads for the construction sector, making them compatible with tractors up to 300 hp and available in the new MTL-250 width.

    The MTL enables soil stabilization, asphalt and rock slab shredding and stone crushing, down to a maximum operating depth of 11 in. The FAE MTL multitask head has been designed for the maintenance and upgrading of dirt, gravel and asphalt roads.

    The variable-geometry grinding chamber, adjustable grille on the hood and adjustable Hardox counter blade consistently enable optimal crushing results. Internal protection plates on the frame, bolted both centrally and laterally, ensure the head is robust and reliable while also guaranteeing excellent resistance to wear. The depth indicator allows users to check the operating level directly from the cab, and the central gearbox with universal-joint alignment system is designed to be compatible with a wide range of tractors on the market.

    The new MTL is available in the following widths: MTL-150, MTL-175, MTL-200, MTL-225 and MTL-250. The head comes standard with G/3 teeth, with the option of G/3/HD teeth and R/65 or R/65/HD picks on a dedicated rotor.

    For more information, visit fae-group.com/en_US/

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




