    VIDEO: FAE RCU120 Compact Remote Controlled Tracked Carrier Is More Powerful Than Ever

    The FAE RCU120 is a new 120 hp compact remote-controlled tracked carrier designed for challenging terrains. Equipped with a powerful Kohler engine and advanced technology, it offers high productivity, efficiency, and safety. It can handle slopes up to 55 degrees and comes with Sonic technology for increased performance. The carrier can be paired with various forestry attachments and controlled through a user-friendly app.

    Thu November 07, 2024 - National Edition
    FAE



    FAE has expanded its RCU range with the RCU120, the compact 120 hp remote controlled tracked carrier.

    The RCU120 is designed to work in hard-to-reach areas or on steeply sloping terrain where operator safety is a concern. Its dual hydraulic system and extendable tracks provide high productivity and efficiency in hilly and wooded areas and near railroad tracks, power lines, gas and oil pipelines, gardens, roads, highways, canals, rivers and lakes.

    This new FAE tracked carrier relies on the powerful Kohler 120 hp common rail electronic fuel injection engine, which is fuel-efficient and complies with the most stringent emission standards.

    Its heavy-duty undercarriage has a variable hydraulic design with independent rollers and an automatic tensioning system. Due to its high-profile rubber tracks with 3.3 in. spacing and 12.6 in. width, the RCU120 can handle even the most challenging conditions.

    High-tech solutions give the carrier unbeatable traction, making it possible to work on steep slopes up to 55 degrees, according to the manufacturer. In addition, a steel track option is available, which ensures outstanding traction on particularly challenging terrain.

    The dual hydrostatic transmission of the RCU120 makes it easier to manage traction and the attachment simultaneously. Electronically controlled piston pumps combined with a dedicated electronic control unit provide an integrated technological system. The result is high performance and reliability that lasts, plus simple and intuitive operation.

    The RCU120 is controlled with a wireless remote, with a large 4.3 in. display for superior management of all vehicle and head functions and customizable function keys. A 2.4 GHz transmission frequency ensures reliable communication, while an optimal, comprehensive control layout and a balanced shoulder strap make the FAE remote control unit ergonomic and easy to use.

    The RCU120 is the first FAE compact remote-controlled tracked carrier to be outfitted with a Sonic technology-integrated forestry mulcher. This technology allows for better management of equipment performance, for a productivity increase of up to 30 percent, according to the manufacturer.

    The RCU120 FAE carrier can be equipped with FAE forestry mulchers, stump cutters, stone crushers and road millers. Due to its SAE connection, the RCU120 can be equipped with third-party equipment as well.

    Finally, the FAE RCU120 can be paired with the FAE app, allowing users to access diagnostic notifications, scheduled maintenance indicators, and primary operating parameters in real time via their smartphone.

    Go to Google Play to download the FAE app for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faegroup.app&pli=1

    Go to the App Store to download the FAE app for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/fae/id1607830518?uo=2

    For more information, visit fae-group.com.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




