    FAE Welcomes Dealers to Paving Products Training Session

    Mon June 03, 2024 - National Edition #12
    CEG


    After two days of hosting dealers and guests for its "Power Days Demo" event south of Atlanta, FAE USA territory managers and representatives from coast-to-coast gathered May 10, 2024, at a site in the picturesque city of Dawsonville, in north Georgia.

    The event provided an in-depth training session of the company's paving products. At the heart of the demo was the new series of skid steer- and compact track loader-mounted RPL/SSL series of road planers, which were just introduced in 2023 at ConExpo and come in three working widths (18 to 30-in., widths). FAE touts these compact road planer attachments as a "must" for small scale and fine milling in conjunction with all larger milling jobs.

    FAE also demonstrated the FAE MTL 175, which has been on the market for quite some time. This PTO-driven product line has evolved in design and focus over the years and re-engineered to fall into FAE's "multitask" line, which allows the maximized usage of the attachment as a stabilizer, stone crusher or asphalt shredder/miller.

    And an FAE RCU-75 remote-controlled forestry mulcher provided support during the event. This compact tracked mulcher assisted in removal of vegetation overgrowth at the demo site. In addition to practicing their paving product skills, FAE managers mastered their abilities on operation of these remote-controlled mulching units while at the training session. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    FAE USA CEO Giorgio Carera (R) welcomes guest paving experts to the demo event including John English (L) English Paving, Clifton, N.J. (recently retired) and John DeLuca of A. DeLuca Paving, Scotch Plains, N.J. (CEG photo)
    Early morning on May 10, FAE product specialists roll in to a north Georgia site to “dial in” the compact track loader/road planer combination for a demo with its U.S. territory managers. (CEG photo)
    Machine/attachment details and tips from the experts for the products about to be showcased required a bit of classroom time beforehand. (CEG photo)
    FAE representatives from coast-to-coast gather around to get better acquainted with the machines they are about to demo. (CEG photo)
    FAE product specialist Adrian Majka begins the compact track loader-mounted road planer presentation and discusses the inner workings of the attachment. (CEG photo)
    The RPL/SSL road planer works flawlessly on the Cat 289D3 compact track loader on loan from the local Georgia Cat dealer, Yancey Bros. Co. (CEG photo)
    A Deutz-Fahr 6230 TTV Agrotron tractor efficiently powers the FAE MTL 175 PTO attachment for pavement milling on the demo site. (CEG photo)
    FAE’s Adrian Majka (L) and Tom DuRant discuss optimal operation of the remote-control unit for the RCU-75 before putting the machine to work. (CEG photo)
    As the paving demo gets in full swing, an FAE territory manager operates the powerful 74 hp RCU-75 tracked mulcher for clearing overgrowth next to the parking lot demo site. (CEG photo)




