After two days of hosting dealers and guests for its "Power Days Demo" event south of Atlanta, FAE USA territory managers and representatives from coast-to-coast gathered May 10, 2024, at a site in the picturesque city of Dawsonville, in north Georgia.

The event provided an in-depth training session of the company's paving products. At the heart of the demo was the new series of skid steer- and compact track loader-mounted RPL/SSL series of road planers, which were just introduced in 2023 at ConExpo and come in three working widths (18 to 30-in., widths). FAE touts these compact road planer attachments as a "must" for small scale and fine milling in conjunction with all larger milling jobs.

FAE also demonstrated the FAE MTL 175, which has been on the market for quite some time. This PTO-driven product line has evolved in design and focus over the years and re-engineered to fall into FAE's "multitask" line, which allows the maximized usage of the attachment as a stabilizer, stone crusher or asphalt shredder/miller.

And an FAE RCU-75 remote-controlled forestry mulcher provided support during the event. This compact tracked mulcher assisted in removal of vegetation overgrowth at the demo site. In addition to practicing their paving product skills, FAE managers mastered their abilities on operation of these remote-controlled mulching units while at the training session. CEG

Today's top stories