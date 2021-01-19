Fairchild Equipment has been awarded the Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award for 2021, based on accomplishments in 2020. This is the seventh time that Fairchild Equipment has earned an MVP Award from the industry's trade association, Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA).

In order to qualify for this MVP award, each recipient must satisfy several criteria with less than 10 percent of the association's membership earning the award; and as a 2021 MVP, Fairchild Equipment proved to demonstrate professionalism, good stewardship and commitment to business excellence successfully.

To qualify for the annual MVP Award companies are required to provide evidence of their commitment to their partners in business including customers, employees and suppliers. They must satisfy criteria in the following important areas:

industry advocacy

customer service and safety practices

community involvement

business networking

continuing education

business best practices

"This award means so much to our company," said Van Clarkson, Fairchild Equipment president and MHEDA board member. "It means we are among the best of our peers and are working every day to embody our core values: family values; safety always; customers for life; employer of choice; and being active in our communities. Lastly, I'd like to congratulate our amazing employees. The hard work really does pay off."

"Both of MHEDA's Awards, the MVP and MVS, are difficult to achieve without a companywide commitment to excellence in education, networking and community service. The companies that earn this distinction from MHEDA are the premier materials handling providers in the industry," said Mike Wall, 2020 MHEDA chairman of the board and president of CSI Materials Handling in Westmont, Ill.

Fairchild Equipment strives every day to provide a dynamic and comprehensive customer experience, with a team that is dedicated to industry experience, knowledge, and customer service.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is a trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close to 600 companies in the material handling equipment business.

Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices.

For more information, visit mheda.org and fairchildequipment.com.