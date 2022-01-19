Fairchild Equipment has been awarded the prestigious Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award for 2022, based on accomplishments in 2021. For the eighth consecutive year, Fairchild Equipment has earned the MVP Award from the industry's trade association, Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA).

To qualify for this MVP Award, each recipient must satisfy a rigorous set of criteria; less than 10 percent of the association's membership earns the award. As a 2022 MVP, Fairchild Equipment has successfully demonstrated a commitment to business excellence, professionalism and good stewardship.

To qualify for the award companies are required to provide evidence of their commitment to their partners in business, including their customers, employees and suppliers. They must satisfy criteria in the following important areas:

industry advocacy

customer service and safety practices

business networking

continuing education

business best practices

"I know I say it every year, but this award means everything to our company," Van Clarkson, Fairchild Equipment's president and MHEDA board member, said. "It embodies our core values — how we want to be perceived in our markets, by our customers and by our employees. It is truly an honor to achieve this status and a testament to the hard work from our family of employees."

"Achieving the MVP Award demonstrates a company wide effort to maintain the highest business standards, customer service, employee development and commitment to the betterment of the material handling industry. MHEDA is very proud of our award-winning members," Ted Springer, president of Springer Equipment Co. Inc. and 2021 MHEDA chairman, said.

Fairchild Equipment strives to provide a dynamic and comprehensive customer experience, with a team that is dedicated to industry experience, knowledge and customer service.

For more information, visit fairchildequipment.com.

