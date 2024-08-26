List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Faresin USA Appoints Sound Heavy Machinery As Its Carolinas Dealer

    Faresin USA has named Sound Heavy Machinery as its North and South Carolina dealer for telehandlers. SHM offers a wide range of construction equipment and services, while Faresin brings quality telehandlers to complement their portfolio, aiming to meet customer needs efficiently.

    Mon August 26, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Sound Heavy Machinery


    The Italian-based manufacturer offers six categories of all-terrain telehandlers in North America — small range, FS compact, FS middle, heavy-duty, big range and electric powered.
    Photo courtesy of Faresin
    The Italian-based manufacturer offers six categories of all-terrain telehandlers in North America — small range, FS compact, FS middle, heavy-duty, big range and electric powered.

    Sound Heavy Machinery (SHM) was tapped by Faresin USA to represent its line of telehandlers in North and South Carolina, joining the brand's growing list of North American dealers.

    The Italian-based manufacturer offers six categories of all-terrain telehandlers in North America — small range, FS compact, FS middle, heavy-duty, big range and electric powered.

    "We are extremely excited to represent a powerhouse like Faresin telehandlers because of the quality of its equipment and compatibility with our current product portfolio," said Mark Bobo, Sound Heavy Machinery owner.

    "Our ultimate goal is to serve our customer base with a total package of new and used equipment, rentals, parts and service, so Faresin fills a unique market gap for us and will be an ideal complement to our other construction, landscaping, agriculture, and forestry machines."

    Bobo founded SHM in 2010 and has shown steady growth since then. The Wilmington, N.C., firm offers other name-brand construction and landscaping equipment such as Anaconda, AUSA, ASV, Kobelco, XL Specialized Trailers, Terex rough terrain cranes, Lamtrac and Steel Systems Installation. Besides renting equipment and selling new and used parts, SHM services all makes and models of equipment for both the field and its service shop.

    Faresin Industries, headquartered in Breganze, Italy, designs, manufactures and markets mixer wagons and ration analysis instruments for the livestock sector and telescopic handlers for agricultural and industrial use. The company was founded in 1973 by Sante Faresin, company president.

    "Sound Heavy Machinery is a well-known dealer in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic region who has made great strides in growing its customer base and services despite less-than-ideal market conditions the past few years," said Austin Bailey, vice president of sales. "Mark and his staff took the time to understand the market and its customers, so they are now poised to be a market leader. We feel like our all-terrain telehandlers will speed up the aggressive growth plans both organizations are implementing."

    For more information, visit www.SoundHM.com.




