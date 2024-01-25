CEG photo Tony Moura (L) and Lee Baldwin, both managing partners of Tri-State Drilling and Blasting, with a Furukawa rock drill.

Fay & Wright Excavating, one of the largest custom rock crushing service providers in the Northeast, recently announced that its ownership team has acquired the assets of Blastech Inc.

Forming a drilling and blasting company to work in conjunction with its custom crushing is not a new idea — this is a concept Fay & Wright has been providing for some time.

Blastech has been a trusted name in drilling and blasting for more than 30 years, As a result of the acquisition, Fay & Wright has formed a new company, Tri-State Drilling and Blasting.

All Blastech employees have chosen to join Tri-State Drilling and Blasting, bringing with them decades of experience.

According to Lee Baldwin, vice president of Fay & Wright Excavation, the creation of Tri-State Drilling and Blasting just made perfect sense. The company provides drilling and blasting services for construction sites, quarry and mining projects and blasting. In addition to working on structural demolition projects, Tri-State Drilling and Blasting provides controlled blasting, mass-rock blasting, boulder drilling, ditching and foundation blasting services.

Located in Goshen, Conn., Fay & Wright Excavating was founded in 1983 and offers its clients mobile solutions for all types of aggregate processing needs, including rock crushing, concrete crushing, asphalt recycling, screening and site work. From the company's inception, it has been known as a leader in the contract aggregate crushing business.

In 2015, Fay & Wright Excavating was purchased by Jared Dennis, a 10-year employee of Fay & Wright, and Lee Baldwin, who had an extensive background in the sales and operation of heavy equipment. Since their purchase of the company, Fay & Wright Excavation has experienced a period of unprecedented growth, including a substantial amount of work for New England, New York and New Jersey quarries.

"Putting Tri-State Drilling and Blasting and Fay & Wright Excavating under the same umbrella of ownership is going to give each company a tremendous competitive advantage," Baldwin said. "Going forward, when we come in to price a job, we can offer a single number, from drill to blast to crush.

"Over the years, we often found ourselves frustrated trying to coordinate our crushing operations and schedules with the drilling and blasting contractor," he added. "This will eliminate that, making operations far more fluid and efficient for us while allowing us to be more cost effective for our customers.

"The drilling & blasting industry is a high liability, tightly regulated business. There are really not that many people in that line of work anymore, so for us to be able to offer that service is going to be a tremendous asset.

"With the purchase of Blastech's assets, we have acquired six drills, which gives us the opportunity to be at multiple sites simultaneously. All of us at Fay & Wright Excavating and Tri-State Drilling and Blasting are looking forward to another period of strong growth for each of our companies."

For more information, visit tristatedb.com. CEG

