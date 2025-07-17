FAYAT Group's acquisition of LeeBoy in June 2025 will enhance its presence in North America's roadbuilding market. Both companies will continue to operate independently until Q4 2025, offering customers a broader range of solutions. This strategic move aims to drive innovation and improve customer service.

FAYAT logo

In June 2025, the FAYAT Group signed a definitive agreement to acquire LeeBoy.

This acquisition represents a key strategic move for FAYAT Group as part of its ongoing commitment to expand in the United States and Canada. LeeBoy, with its decades-long reputation for delivering high-quality products and services, will complement FAYAT's vision for growth and innovation in North America.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including HSR clearance, with closing anticipated by Q4 2025. Until the transaction closes, both FAYAT Group and LeeBoy will continue to operate separately and independently.

Strengthening Market Position, Customer Offerings

LeeBoy's broad portfolio of roadbuilding equipment, including asphalt pavers and distributors, compact motor graders and road maintenance equipment, makes it a highly complementary addition to FAYAT Group's global network. The acquisition will offer customers an even broader range of solutions, combining the strengths of FAYAT Group companies.

FAYAT Group sees significant opportunities to collaborate in areas such as research and development, manufacturing, purchasing and sales — fostering enhanced capabilities and innovative solutions in the long run.

Commitment to LeeBoy's Team, Brand

FAYAT Group greatly respects the expertise of LeeBoy's team, and, as part of the acquisition, intends to keep the company operating autonomously, under the continued leadership of its current management team.

The LeeBoy brand will be preserved, as it has earned customer trust over many years, and FAYAT Group plans to maintain its identity. FAYAT Group's goal is to invest in people and resources to support LeeBoy's continued success.

What This Means for Customers

LeeBoy customers can expect continuity in terms of products, service and support. After the transaction closes, customers stand to benefit from an expanded range of capabilities, enhanced support and potential innovations that will arise from the combined strengths of the FAYAT Group's Road Equipment Division companies.

Transaction Timing, Regulatory Approval

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to conclude by Q4 2025.

Strategic Move for Growth

This acquisition underscores FAYAT Group's ongoing commitment to growing its presence in North America, specifically in the roadbuilding and construction equipment sector.

By combining the capabilities of both organizations, FAYAT Group will be able to drive further innovation, improve customer service and bring greater value to customers.

For more information, visit www.FAYAT.com.

Today's top stories