The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recently announced the first round of grants from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's competitive Bridge Investment Program. These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of bridge construction projects, one of many ways in which the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build, repair and replace tens of thousands of bridges in communities across the country.

The Utah Department of Transportation will receive $800,000 for a feasibility study to inspect and identify treatment needs for 40 bridges along a 31-mi. stretch of I-84 in rural Utah.

"Bridges represent more than just their physical structures — they connect people and communities and make it easier to go about our daily lives," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "These grants will help communities across the country move forward to modernize their bridges and make it easier for people and goods to move quickly, reliably, and safely to their destinations."

In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Bridge Investment Program will make the single largest dedicated investment in bridges — $12.5 billion over five years, with nearly $2.4 billion available in Fiscal Year 2022 — since the construction of the Interstate highway system.

"Across the nation, the Biden-Harris Administration is making historic investments in thousands of bridges, which often serve as a community's or region's most important transportation link," said Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg. "These Bridge Planning Grants will be used to create a pipeline of future bridge construction projects to improve safety, add or improve multi-modal access, support economic competitiveness and to provide resilient highway infrastructure that is better able to withstand the effects of climate change."

"The Bridge Planning program will help create a pipeline of bridge projects that can potentially be awarded construction grants during the implementation of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.

The full list of proposed awards can be found on the FHWA web site: https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/bridge/bip/planninggrants2022/

