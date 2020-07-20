Felling Trailers Inc. is conducting its eighth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization.

Lymphoma Research Foundation is the 2020 recipient.

Felling Trailers wants to generate awareness about lymphoma and the research funding and resources that the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) has to offer those individuals and families it affects.

Felling Trailers manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers the signature green color for Burkitt's lymphoma that bears the Lymphoma Research Foundation emblem. The online auction of the trailer will run for seven days: Sept. 9 thru Sept. 15.

Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined in to support LRF through sponsorship of the trailer build, from lighting to tires, to paint. The 2020 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG Industries, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood and Demco. One hundred percent of the winning bid will benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation

Lighting it Red

September is Lymphoma & Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and Felling wants to do its part to help shine a light on lymphoma. In the days leading up to the auction, Felling will share the stories of those touched by the many different forms of Lymphoma to help educate and drive awareness.

The company also will be participating in LRF's Light It RED for Lymphoma by lighting the Trailer for a Cause display red during September along with other company activities throughout the month.

Light it Red for Lymphoma, is LRF's grassroots Blood Cancer Awareness Month's initiative that brings lymphoma awareness to local, national and global conversation by lighting displays, buildings, bridges and homes red.

Painting it Green

Felling selected the signature green color for Burkitt's lymphoma to show support and honor a team member who was diagnosed with Burkitt's in the first part of this year. He has been making positive strides throughout his treatment journey, all while his family, friends and co-workers have cheered him on. He is their Warrior, and all of those that support him, pray for him and stand beside him are Team Warrior.

Along with the signature green color, the trailer also will bear the Team Warrior name.

The Trailer for a Cause auction will start on Sept. 9 at 12 pm running for seven days, to end Sept. 15 at 12 pm — World Lymphoma Awareness Day.

The online auction can be viewed at https://www.felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/. Arrangements to be made for pick up at Felling Trailers' manufacturing facility or delivery (freight extra).

For more information about Felling Trailers, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $62 million in lymphoma-specific research.

For additional information on LRF's research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.

