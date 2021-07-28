Michael Wilwerding

Felling Trailers Inc., a national leader in industrial and commercial trailers, has appointed Michael Wilwerding as its southwestern regional sales manager. In this role, he will be responsible for all sales development, activity and dealer support within California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Hawaii.

As the regional manager for the southwest, Wilwerding's primary responsibilities will be to achieve region market share objectives with the existing dealer base and develop new dealers in the assigned territory, providing training and product support. Wilwerding will be taking over the southwestern region once served by Roger Magers, who retired at the end of 2020.

"Michael has a lot of industry/product knowledge, and I believe he will be an asset to our team as we continue to grow our market share in the southwest and the heavy equipment markets," said Nathan Uphus, Felling sales manager.

Wilwerding brings more than 20 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry with a strong emphasis on sales and customer service.

Wilwerding brings a diverse knowledge of the trucking and heavy equipment industries, having worked as a diesel and heavy equipment tech for 16 years.

"During my time as a diesel and heavy equipment tech, I learned as much as I could about the trucks and heavy equipment I was working on," Wilwerding said. "I became certified in welding, electronics, hydraulics and all things related to on-highway trucks and heavy equipment repair."

In 2016, Wilwerding transitioned into the sales role as the territory manager for Pape Machinery, an authorized Felling Trailers dealer, selling the John Deere line up and its allied products.

"I have worked with Felling over the years and have come to know their trailers as one of the best in the industry. I am excited to work with the people at Felling and the Felling product lines," said Wilwerding.

Patrick Jennissen, Felling's senior vice president of sales and marketing, said, "We feel [Wilwerding] will play an important role in the continued growth of the Felling Trailers brand in the southwestern region."

