Felling Trailers' IT-I Tilt to Feature Removable Attachment Rack

Functionality and flexibility, the attachment rack has a 54 in. (137 cm) deck height allowing ample room to transport larger attachments such as grapple forks, trenchers, stump grinders, etc. on the stationary deck below the rack.

Felling Trailers Inc. introduced its newly designed removable attachment rack for its IT-I (industrial tilt) model line. The removable attachment rack is a bolt on feature, mounted on the IT-I's 5 ft. (1.5 m) stationary platform and sits inside the stake pockets on the exterior of the trailer then bolted in place. The rack is an ideal pairing with the IT-I tilt trailer, providing ample room to transport a skid steer on the 18 ft. (5.5 m) tilt deck, along with multiple attachments and various job site tools like shovels and brooms on the rack. The ability to transport all of these job site tools in one trip, safely, and efficiently saves the operator and their crew time and miles.

Functionality and flexibility, the attachment rack has a 54 in. (137 cm) deck height allowing ample room to transport larger attachments such as grapple forks, trenchers, stump grinders, etc. on the stationary deck below the rack. The top rack provides a generous amount of space, 5 ft. by 81 in. (205.7 cm), to transport dirt/snow buckets, tillers or rollers. Keeping the load secure, the attachment rack has an angle lip on the front, and each side with rub rail and stake pockets, providing the operator several points of securement.

Additional storage for shovels/brooms is located on the roadside of the attachment rack with three bolt-on tubes. Built strong enough to carry the load, the removable attachment rack offers a capacity of 2,500 lbs. (1,134 kg).

Felling Model FT-16 IT-I with Attachment Rack

5 ft. stationary platform + 18 ft. tilt deck

Auto tilt deck latch mechanism

2 – 8,000 lb. axles with torsion suspension

215/75R17.5 tires on plate wheels

Blackwood rubber infused decking

Pallet fork holder

Toolbox with lockable cover in hitch

Dual cushion cylinder tilt with lock valve

Twin 12k drop leg jacks

Removable attachment rack on stationary platform

Sublime green paint

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.