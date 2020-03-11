Felling Trailers' IT-I Tilt to Feature Removable Attachment Rack

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Felling Trailers' IT-I Tilt to Feature Removable Attachment Rack

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
Felling Trailers


Functionality and flexibility, the attachment rack has a 54 in. (137 cm) deck height allowing ample room to transport larger attachments such as grapple forks, trenchers, stump grinders, etc. on the stationary deck below the rack.
Functionality and flexibility, the attachment rack has a 54 in. (137 cm) deck height allowing ample room to transport larger attachments such as grapple forks, trenchers, stump grinders, etc. on the stationary deck below the rack.

Felling Trailers Inc. introduced its newly designed removable attachment rack for its IT-I (industrial tilt) model line. The removable attachment rack is a bolt on feature, mounted on the IT-I's 5 ft. (1.5 m) stationary platform and sits inside the stake pockets on the exterior of the trailer then bolted in place. The rack is an ideal pairing with the IT-I tilt trailer, providing ample room to transport a skid steer on the 18 ft. (5.5 m) tilt deck, along with multiple attachments and various job site tools like shovels and brooms on the rack. The ability to transport all of these job site tools in one trip, safely, and efficiently saves the operator and their crew time and miles.

Functionality and flexibility, the attachment rack has a 54 in. (137 cm) deck height allowing ample room to transport larger attachments such as grapple forks, trenchers, stump grinders, etc. on the stationary deck below the rack. The top rack provides a generous amount of space, 5 ft. by 81 in. (205.7 cm), to transport dirt/snow buckets, tillers or rollers. Keeping the load secure, the attachment rack has an angle lip on the front, and each side with rub rail and stake pockets, providing the operator several points of securement.

Additional storage for shovels/brooms is located on the roadside of the attachment rack with three bolt-on tubes. Built strong enough to carry the load, the removable attachment rack offers a capacity of 2,500 lbs. (1,134 kg).

Felling Model FT-16 IT-I with Attachment Rack

  • 5 ft. stationary platform + 18 ft. tilt deck
  • Auto tilt deck latch mechanism
  • 2 – 8,000 lb. axles with torsion suspension
  • 215/75R17.5 tires on plate wheels
  • Blackwood rubber infused decking
  • Pallet fork holder
  • Toolbox with lockable cover in hitch
  • Dual cushion cylinder tilt with lock valve
  • Twin 12k drop leg jacks
  • Removable attachment rack on stationary platform
  • Sublime green paint

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Felling Felling Trailers, Inc. New Products Trailers