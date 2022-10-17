The FT-8 R with optional galvanized finish.

The Felling Trailers' utility cable reel "R" series model lines have undergone design modifications to increase operator safety and ease of use.

The most significant update to the model design is the auto-locking reel bar system. The auto-locking reel bar system eliminates the use of pins and brackets; it now utilizes a locking plate system.

The new reel design with the auto-locking system debuted to the Utility/Telecom industry at the 2021 Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky. The R series product line offers payload capacities ranging from 1,740 to 13,520 lbs. All models have the capability to load up to a 120 in. diameter reel.

Enhanced operator and transport safety, the auto-locking reel bar system's locking plates automatically open when lowering the reel to the ground for unloading. As the reel is loaded and raised, the locking plates automatically close to contain the reel bar. Once the reel is raised to transport position, spring-loaded pins automatically lock the slides into place.

When the pins lock, they provide visual validation to the operator that the reel is properly locked for transport. A green marker on the spring-loaded pins is only visible when the reel bar is properly secured. The green indicators can be viewed from the rear-view mirrors of the tow vehicle, making transporting conduit, fiber optic cable, inner duct and many other reel-mounted materials a safe and secure experience for any operator.

The new R series design was released into production in fall 2022 and will reach full production by the first quarter of 2023.

"These are quality-built trailers that provide the versatility and functionality that utility workers need for transporting, deploying, and retrieving material," said Felling Trailers Utility & Telecom Product Specialist Mark Rapp.

For more information, visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories