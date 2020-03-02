--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Felling Trailers Showcases New Air Bi-Fold Ramps at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Mon March 02, 2020 - National Edition
Felling Trailers



Felling Trailers Inc. is introducing its new Air Bi-fold Ramps at this year's ConExpo-Con/AGG. The Air Bi-Fold Ramp system is featured on Felling's 25-ton FT-50-3 LP, a tri-axle low profile flatbed tag trailer.

Few manufacturers in the marketplace offer an Air Bi-Fold Ramp system, let alone with the functionality that Felling's offers, according to the manufacturer.

A key feature of Felling's design is in the operation of the flip ramp. The flip ramp locks out fully when extending preventing scraping or marring of the ground, which is undesirable, especially if it's a new surface of any kind. Another key feature is Felling' controlled flow air ramp technology, which provides for soft ground contact of the ramp, keeping new surfaces free from being damaged.

The Air Bi-Fold Ramps are 45 in. wide by 11 ft. (7.5 ft. +3.5 ft.) wood inlaid. For close to a decade, Felling Trailers has offered air ramps with available lengths of 6 to 8 ft.

The 11 ft. Air Bi-Fold ramps were designed to accommodate the load angle necessary when loading cumbersome low clearance equipment such as paving equipment and directional drills. The Air Bi-Fold ramps' length provides the operator with a gentler, more gradual incline to provide ease in loading/unloading with its 9.5 degree load angle with the option of air ride suspension when the air is dropped.

Felling Trailers' Air-Ramp technology allows operators to use the tow vehicles' onboard air system to power the ramps, eliminating the maintenance of an onboard electric/hydraulic system. Furthermore, the technology allows for minimal ground contact when deploying/retracting the ramps to reduce damage to new pavement when loading/unloading.

Felling Model FT-50-3 LP with Air Bi-Fold Ramps

  • 26 ft. Main Deck Length Plus 6 ft. Double Incline Beavertail, Apitong Decking
  • 45 in. Wide by 11 ft. (7.5 ft. + 3.5 ft.) Bi-Fold Air Operated, Apitong Inlaid Ramps
  • Air Brakes, ABS 2S/1M, Meritor WABCO (parking brakes on all axles)
  • 25K Ridewell Oil Bath Axles
  • 55 in. Spread, Ridewell 240 Air Ride with Dump Valve Suspension
  • Air Lift Axle on 1st Axle
  • 235/75R 17.5 in. Tires on 8 Bolt Aluminum Alcoa Dura Brite Wheels
  • 140,000 lb Twin 2-Speed Jack (39,000 lb. Lift Capacity)

Felling Trailers Inc. will be at Booth F-1741 in the Festival Grounds Lot. The Festival Grounds Lot showcases exhibitors in Earth Moving & Material Handling, Hauling, Lifting (Aerial & Cranes), and Underground Construction. Demonstrations of Felling's Air Bi-Fold Ramps will be taking place in the booth throughout the duration of the show.

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.



