Felling Trailers Signs Floyd's Truck Center as New Dealer

Wed May 18, 2022 - West Edition #11
Felling Trailers


Marvin Noll, salesman, Floyd’s Truck Center Rapid City, S.D., location.
Marvin Noll, salesman, Floyd’s Truck Center Rapid City, S.D., location.

Felling Trailers Inc. has signed Floyd's Truck Center as an authorized Felling Trailers dealer. All Floyd's Truck Centers sell and service Felling Trailers' complete product line, consisting of more than 240 models, ranging from 3,000-lb. light utility to 120,000-lb. hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailers.

Mike Pitts, Felling Trailers' Northwestern regional sales manager, worked with Michael Gillam, vice president of sales of Floyd's Truck Center, to familiarize their sales team and get them acquainted with the Felling products lines.

"We are excited to have Floyd's Truck Center as part of Felling Trailers' dealer network. It allows us to provide customers with first-class sales and service support throughout their regional territory," said Pitts.

"We are happy to be an extension of the Felling Trailers team. Their expansive product line is an ideal paring to our existing product lines, allowing us to provide our customers with the right trailer for their transportation needs," said Gillam.

Floyd's Truck Center was founded in 1948 when Floyd Gillam started a small truck and farm machinery repair shop in Scottsbluff, Neb. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, Floyd's Truck Center operates nine locations throughout Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Montana. Floyd's sells and services Freightliner, Western Star and Autocar trucks along with Felling and several other top trailer brands.

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Read more about...

Business News Felling Trailers, Inc. Trailers






