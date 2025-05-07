Felling Trailers Inc. strengthens its sales leadership with Nathan Uphus as director of sales for fleet markets and Jake Meyer as sales manager. Uphus brings 25 years of experience, Meyer promoted from inside sales. Both started on the production floor, showing dedication and growth within the company.

Felling Trailers photo Jake Meyer

Felling Trailers Inc. announced strategic changes to its sales leadership team, appointing Nathan Uphus as director of sales and promoting Jake Meyer to sales manager.

Uphus to Lead Fleet, Key Account Strategy

Nathan Uphus, a 25-year veteran of Felling Trailers, will focus on expanding the company's presence in fleet markets while overseeing key customer relationships. Throughout his 21-year tenure in trailer sales, Uphus has developed an extensive network of industry connections built on his reputation for exceptional customer service.

"Nathan brings the perfect combination of industry knowledge, customer relationships and strategic vision to grow Felling's footprint in the fleet markets," said Patrick Jennissen, vice president of sales and marketing. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to meet and exceed the expectations of both new prospects and existing partners."

Uphus expressed enthusiasm about his new role.

"I am honored to step into the role of director of sales and lead our exceptional team into the next chapter of growth and innovation," he said. "Together, we will continue to build strong customer relationships, expand our market reach, and drive results that reflect our commitment to excellence."

Meyer Steps Into Sales Manager Role

Jake Meyer, who has been with Felling's inside sales team since 2015, steps into the sales manager role where he will oversee daily team operations, implement training programs for new sales team members, and manage cross-departmental inquiries.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Jake on his well-deserved promotion to sales manager. His dedication and proven track record in driving results make him an ideal fit for this role," said Uphus. "I'm confident he will continue to make a significant impact as he takes on this new opportunity."

"I am honored to have been selected for the sales manager role," Meyer said. "I am excited to use the knowledge and experience I have gained throughout my tenure at Felling Trailers to assist our sales team as we continue to grow the Felling brand."

Uphus and Meyer have built a strong foundation during their years with Felling Trailers. Both started on the production floor, learning the various aspects of the production process before transitioning to parts sales and eventually moving into trailer sales. These roles served as building blocks, contributing to a solid understanding of Felling's production capabilities and the numerous models offered. These leadership changes reflect Felling Trailers' commitment to recognizing talent and fostering growth within the organization while positioning the company for continued success in the competitive trailer manufacturing industry.

For more information, visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories