Fernandez Holdings Inc., which owns a diverse portfolio of businesses, including 57 John Deere Ag and Turf dealerships in the northeast and south central United States, has acquired 14 John Deere Construction and Forestry stores, nine locations from Nortrax Inc. in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York, and five stores in Massachusetts from Schmidt Equipment Inc. The business operates as United Construction & Forestry LLC.

"Fernandez Holdings is excited to be able to expand our relationship with John Deere into the construction and forestry markets," said Kirk Fernandez, CEO and founder of Fernandez Holdings.

"We see incredible opportunity in the northeast to continue to expand the John Deere brand with a strong organization that is committed to delivering best-in-class equipment, service, and support to our customers. Fernandez Holdings will also continue to invest heavily in the region, building new facilities, updating and upgrading operations, and empowering the business to continue to bring on talented, hard-working people to the team. This is just the beginning for United Construction & Forestry, and we're thrilled to support and help drive the organization's growth in the region."

Eric Driscoll, CEO of United Construction & Forestry and United Ag & Turf NE said, "at United, we believe in maintaining a culture of high morale, where hard work and strong performance are rewarded, and we know that this creates an empowered team that is motivated to deliver for our customers. This is an exciting organization to be a part of, and the acquisition of Nortrax and Schmidt Equipment creates tremendous opportunities for everyone in both organizations as well as everyone who will be joining the team as we continue to grow."

About Fernandez Holdings Inc.

Fernandez Holdings, an investment company exceeding $1 billion, focuses on acquiring profitable middle market businesses with proven management teams, defensible market positions, and sustainable opportunities for growth. All investment capital is funded by its founder, Kirk Fernandez, and generated by its portfolio companies. FHI has no limited partners, which enables a long-term investment approach and making investment decisions without influence from an LP seeking a return of capital in a set time period. For more information, visit www.fernandezholdings.com.

About United Construction & Forestry LLC

United Construction & Forestry, together with its sister company, United Ag & Turf, is dedicated to serving and supporting customers in all market segments with the full line of John Deere equipment and solutions. For more information, visit www.unitedcf.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

