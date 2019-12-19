--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
FHWA Issues Emergency Relief Funds to Vermont for Flood-Ravaged Roads

Thu December 19, 2019 - Northeast Edition #26
AASHTO Journal


The FHWA issued $500,000 to VTrans on Nov. 20 to help cover the cost of repairing roads damaged by heavy rains, high winds and flooding from a storm that lasted from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. (VTrans photo)
The FHWA issued $500,000 to VTrans on Nov. 20 to help cover the cost of repairing roads damaged by heavy rains, high winds and flooding from a storm that lasted from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. (VTrans photo)
The FHWA said that storm caused slope failures, washed out pavements and culverts — along with other damage — in six Vermont counties.

The Federal Highway Administration issued $500,000 in "quick release" Emergency Relief or ER funds to the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) on Nov. 20 to help cover the cost of repairing roads damaged by heavy rains, high winds and flooding from a storm that lasted from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.

That follows a similar $500,000 ER payment to VTrans in May to help cover the costs associated with an April flood event.

The FHWA said that storm caused slope failures, washed out pavements and culverts — along with other damage — in six Vermont counties. The $500,000 in ER funds will be used to reimburse VTrans and municipalities for the repairs required to reopen essential federal-aid routes damaged by this storm event and is considered a "down payment" on the costs of short-term repairs while the state continues damage assessments for long-term repairs.

"These emergency funds will help pay for essential repairs to roads and bridges in Vermont damaged by recent storms," said FHWA Administrator Nicole Nason in a statement. "The federal-aid provided today represents the first installment of our commitment to restoring transportation infrastructure in the state."

The agency noted that, as of September, it has provided $871.2 million in ER funds to help 39 states — as well as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and tribal governments — make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events over the last three years.



