Fields West in Frisco, Texas secured a $425 million construction loan for its urban village development, set to open in 2027-2028. Led by Fehmi Karahan, the project will feature retail, office space, and dining options. Major brands like Bloomingdale's, Sephora, and restaurants such as Green Point and Mastro's Steakhouse will be housed in the development.

The Karahan Cos. photo A rendering of the Fields West mixed-used development

Fields West, a mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, announced the closing of a $425 million construction loan on July 1, 2025, allowing vertical construction to begin, according to rejournals.com.

Fields West is a 55-acre urban village in the heart of the greater Fields development, a 2,500-acre master-planned community in Collin County. Fields West is led by developer Fehmi Karahan, president and CEO of The Karahan Cos. That company also created Legacy West, a mixed-use development in northern Texas.

The development will offer 350,000 sq. ft of shopping, dining and entertainment and 325,000 sq. ft. Class A office space integrated into the walkable mixed-use center, rejournals.com reported.

Construction has already begun, and the opening will begin starting in the second half of 2027 into 2028.

Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Prosperity Bank are providing the financing, according to rejournals.com

As part of the development agreement, the city of Frisco sold $70 million in municipal bonds on June 27, 2025.

Fields West is 70 percent preleased and will feature a variety of national brands, boutique retailers and major names. Those include Bloomie's, Alo Yoga, Arhaus, Kendra Scott, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Williams Sonoma and more.

Restaurants will include Green Point, Claremont, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar and Mastro's Steakhouse, rejournals.com reported.

Today's top stories