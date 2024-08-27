Photo courtesy of Martin Equipment Members of Martin Equipment’s Tolono team pose with their John Deere Certified Rebuild certification plaque.

Martin Equipment announced its Tolono, Ill., dealership has been named a John Deere Certified Rebuild Center.

This rigorous dealer certification process ensures the capability, process and execution of large, production-class model machine rebuilds are executed at the absolute highest level of quality.

Tolono joins four other Martin Equipment certified dealerships, including locations in Columbia, Mo., and Rock Island, Peru and Goodfield, Ill. All Martin John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers offer customers a complete assessment of the condition of a machine, plus expert advice on rebuild options to ensure the work being done meets the specific needs of that customer's business.

Execution of the customized machine rebuild is planned, scheduled and designed to meet the customer's capital expense needs without disruption to their operation.

"At Martin Equipment, we look at each customer's business and offer custom, tailored machine options that work best for their business and bottom line," said Kyle Logsdon, Tolono general manager. "For some customers, that may be a new machine; for some, a used machine; and others, a rebuild of their existing machine. It's our team's job to come alongside the customer to help make those decisions, and this certification provides our location with another valuable solution for their business."

For each rebuild, factory-trained technicians at Martin Equipment's Tolono dealership will assess the condition of the machine and provide expert advice on the work needed to meet the needs of the operation. The work is then customized to each customer — executed on schedule and on budget with as little disruption to their operation as possible.

"Rebuilding a piece of construction equipment is a significant undertaking and requires a very specific set of skills, tools and processes to make sure the job gets done the right way," said Kent Kibler, Tolono service manager. "Our customers can trust that our team of expert, certified technicians is prepared to provide them with the highest-quality experience."

John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers are committed to improving a machine's look, feel and function to extend its life in an economical way. The result is a rebuilt machine customers can rely on, at a lower cost, as an alternative to buying a new machine.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned John Deere construction and forestry dealer, Martin Equipment provides a wide range of service and support solutions with a focus on extending the life of customer fleets while increasing productivity and efficiency.

About Martin Equipment

Martin Equipment is a fourth-generation, family- and woman-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer headquartered in Goodfield, Ill. The company's commitment to service began in 1926 when it was founded by Samuel F. Martin in Roanoke, Ill., and has since expanded to nine locations across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

For nearly 10 decades, the Martin name has been known for unwavering customer commitment, spanning four generations of family leadership. Today, with 250 dedicated employees, Martin Equipment continues to provide support to countless customers throughout the Midwest.

In 2020, Martin Equipment secured certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, signifying a commitment in continuing to attract and retain a more diverse workforce.

For more information, visit MartinEquipment.com.

