Finlay has launched two new inclined screeners: the Finlay 693 and Finlay 694, as part of the next evolution in its screening portfolio.

These revamped models represent a return to the original naming convention, replacing the 693+ and 694+ with streamlined, more cost-effective solutions that deliver performance and operational efficiency, according to Finlay.

Both models feature high-energy screen boxes designed to process materials across quarrying, mining, sand and gravel, coal, woodchip and topsoil applications, offering efficient material separation wherever it is needed, according to Finlay.

Each screener includes a large hopper with variable speed belt feeder, optional remote tipping or double deck vibrating grid and a hydraulics system optimised for power and efficiency. The powerpack is engineered to operate at lower engine speeds for long-term cost savings, and hybrid technology allows operation via onboard engine or external power supply. Simplified folding mechanisms and extra-wide manual catwalks enhance deployment and maintenance, while T-Link telematics with a free seven-year data subscription come standard.

The 693 is equipped with a two-deck screen box featuring a 20 ft. x 5 ft. top deck and a 18 ft. x 5 ft. bottom deck, delivering highly efficient screening even at small aggregate sizes. The 694 builds on this with a triple-deck configuration, offering two full-size 20 ft. x 5 ft. top and middle decks and a 18 ft. x 5 ft. bottom deck, expanding its screening area to 290ft². In addition, the 694 offers an optional integrated high-volume rinser screen box, significantly increasing its versatility for wet applications.

"By revisiting the original 693 and 694 naming and refining the design, Finlay delivers machines that are easier to transport, more cost-effective to purchase and aligned with current, real-world operational needs," said Matt Dickson, business line director of Finlay. "This launch is part of Finlay's ongoing commitment to product improvement and responsiveness to feedback from our distributors and customers."

