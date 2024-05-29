List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Finlay Presents Two New Models at USA Open Days in Atlanta, Ga.

    Wed May 29, 2024 - National Edition
    terex


    The J-1170+ jaw crusher garnered significant attention for its exceptional production capabilities.
    Photo courtesy of Finlay
    The J-1170+ jaw crusher garnered significant attention for its exceptional production capabilities.
    The J-1170+ jaw crusher garnered significant attention for its exceptional production capabilities.   (Photo courtesy of Finlay) The TR-80 radial conveyor highlighted the efficiency and cost savings achievable through the integration of mobile conveyors in material processing applications.   (Photo courtesy of Finlay) Distributors and customers from across North America attended the Open Days, marking the debut of these new machines' first production builds following their official launch earlier this year.   (Photo courtesy of Finlay) Finlay showcased its latest innovations — the J-1170+ jaw crusher and the TR-80 radial conveyor — during its highly anticipated 'Open Days' event in Atlanta.   (Photo courtesy of Finlay)

    Finlay recently showcased its latest innovations — the J-1170+ jaw crusher and the TR-80 radial conveyor — during its highly anticipated "Open Days" event in Atlanta.

    Approximately 200 distributors and customers from across North America attended the Open Days, marking the debut of these new machines' first production builds following their official launch earlier this year.

    The J-1170+ jaw crusher garnered significant attention for its exceptional production capabilities, while the TR-80 radial conveyor highlighted the efficiency and cost savings achievable through the integration of mobile conveyors in material processing applications.

    The Open Days featured live demonstrations of seven Finlay machines in quarry and concrete recycling scenarios, each showing productivity and efficiency gains in material processing operations. They also provided an ideal opportunity for industry professionals, including quarry owners, operators and Finlay representatives, to experience first-hand the performance of Finlay equipment, as well as to network and share their insights and experiences.

    Finlay experts were available on-site to discuss the capabilities of the showcased equipment, offering valuable insights into machine selection and optimization tailored to specific job sites and material applications. Additionally, the team highlighted the operational savings and benefits of the T-Link telematics system, which comes standard on all Finlay machines.

    "The response to our new J-1170+ jaw crusher and TR-80 radial conveyor has been overwhelmingly positive," said Martin Conway, commercial general manager of Finlay North America.

    "Our Open Days in Atlanta allowed us to connect directly with our customers and distributors, demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions in material processing. We are excited about the future and the opportunities these new machines will bring."

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Volvo Unveils Major Updates With New Series of Excavators

    Rugged Terrain Makes Project a Challenge

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Champions Mental Health With CIASP Donation

    To Better Manage Extreme Rainfall, NYC Invests $128M to Add Storm Sewers

    AED Welcomes Jacob Asare to Government Affairs Team

    Remastered SkyTrak 8042 Telehandler Offers More Features, Capabilities —Without Compromise



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Equipment Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers Crushers Finlay New Products Recycling & Processing Equipment Terex Finlay






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA