Finlay recently showcased its latest innovations — the J-1170+ jaw crusher and the TR-80 radial conveyor — during its highly anticipated "Open Days" event in Atlanta.

Approximately 200 distributors and customers from across North America attended the Open Days, marking the debut of these new machines' first production builds following their official launch earlier this year.

The J-1170+ jaw crusher garnered significant attention for its exceptional production capabilities, while the TR-80 radial conveyor highlighted the efficiency and cost savings achievable through the integration of mobile conveyors in material processing applications.

The Open Days featured live demonstrations of seven Finlay machines in quarry and concrete recycling scenarios, each showing productivity and efficiency gains in material processing operations. They also provided an ideal opportunity for industry professionals, including quarry owners, operators and Finlay representatives, to experience first-hand the performance of Finlay equipment, as well as to network and share their insights and experiences.

Finlay experts were available on-site to discuss the capabilities of the showcased equipment, offering valuable insights into machine selection and optimization tailored to specific job sites and material applications. Additionally, the team highlighted the operational savings and benefits of the T-Link telematics system, which comes standard on all Finlay machines.

"The response to our new J-1170+ jaw crusher and TR-80 radial conveyor has been overwhelmingly positive," said Martin Conway, commercial general manager of Finlay North America.

"Our Open Days in Atlanta allowed us to connect directly with our customers and distributors, demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions in material processing. We are excited about the future and the opportunities these new machines will bring."

