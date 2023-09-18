List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    First Oscillating Soil Compactor Rolls Off Sakai America's Georgia Production Line

    Mon September 18, 2023 - National Edition
    Sakai America


    The first completed customer-ready SV414ND oscillating soil compactor as seen in front of the main Sakai America assembly line in Adairsville, Ga.
    The first completed customer-ready SV414ND oscillating soil compactor as seen in front of the main Sakai America assembly line in Adairsville, Ga.

    Sakai America Inc. has just completed the first production unit of the new SV414ND model with user-selectable oscillation and vibration, which saves the need for separate machines. Prior to this, contractors have had only one brand from which to source oscillating soil compactors.

    "This is a product we have been testing in the field for quite some time and are excited to finally launch," said Brad Belvin, manager, sales and marketing. "We've had tremendous success with our asphalt ND line and heard no shortage of contractor requests to bring similar selectable oscillation/vibration drums to the soil side of the business."

    Oscillating soil compactors are typically used in regulated no-vibe areas due to soil type and in situations where compaction must be achieved but with reduction in felt vibrations, noise and damage to nearby structures. The SV414ND is now available to order from all Sakai U.S. and Canadian dealers.

    About the SV414ND

    Like other "ND" designated models from Sakai, the SV414ND features oscillation and vibration capability in the same drum. Sakai oscillation is uniquely gear-driven, as opposed to belt-driven, saving equipment managers the time, hassle and expense of belt servicing, the manufacturer said.

    The SV414ND is an 8-ton class 67 in. soil roller powered by a Cummins QSF 2.8 with 74 hp and is built in Adairsville, Ga.

    For more information, visit www.SakaiAmerica.com.




