Compass Equipment’s Potain MDT 489 is busy at work on the vertical expansion of the Elara Hotel in Las Vegas. The topless crane has the needed reach and capacity to complete the elevator shaft and four additional stories to the building without impacting local air rights.

Compass Equipment purchased the first MDT 489 M25 topless crane in North America. The company sent the crane to work at the Las Vegas Strip in July.

Compass Equipment is a longstanding and loyal Potain customer investing in both self-erecting and top-slewing cranes. The company works with Potain to routinely invest in the updated technology and features that new crane models offer to keep their fleet young, generating jobsite benefits that have helped the company grow its rental and sales business.

"We have a lot of trust in Potain products and the company's support to use them effectively," said Kelly Hadland, CEO of Compass Equipment.

"It was an easy decision to purchase this new MDT 489, and we have high hopes for the crane. We continue to invest in the Potain line-up because this crane builds with K800 mast system we already have in our fleet for larger Potain models. With the K800 tower system, this crane has a free-standing height of 221.8 ft. HUH with full jib."

The MDT 489 was launched in mid-2021, building from the proven performance and quality of the MD 485. Updates include a topless design with strong load charts and CCS (Crane Control System) integration to give crane operators and assemblers commonalities within the Potain line-up.

The crane is ideal for construction industries' demand for large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, especially with the demand for installation of larger, prefabricated components and concrete work, according to the manufacturer.

The MDT 489 M25 delivers high capacity with a maximum load of 27.6 ton and a 262 ft. jib with 6,600 lbs. at 262 ft. for impressive reach and capacity to cover the job site — all while offering the cost-saving benefits of easy transport and quick assembly and disassembly.

The crane jib and counter jib attach at the slewing platform efficiently simply with Potain's easy-pin connection allowing the assembly crew to leave their big hammers in the truck for the crane upper assembly and dismantle.

"We're particularly excited about how this crane combines great capacity for large construction projects with a compact configuration that enables us to operate on restricted jobsites," Hadland said.

