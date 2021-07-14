A Grove GRT655L rough-terrain crane at work installing a precast concrete structure.

Since the launch of the Grove GRT655 and GRT655L rough-terrain cranes in 2017, they have proven a popular model on job sites around the world because of their flexibility.

Manitowoc offers the 66 ton rough-terrain crane with two boom versions for different applications: the GRT655 with 114 ft. boom for heavy duty applications and the GRT655L with 141 ft. long boom for those applications where reach is a must.

Here are just five reasons behind the success of these models.

1. The GRT655 and GRT655L offer high capacity and reach in a compact format

At 141 ft., the Grove GRT655L has the longest boom in its class. With this long boom, the rough-terrain crane has the advantage that no additional jib is needed for long distance jobs. And when working with a jib, operators can reach more than 183.7 ft. and nearly 197 ft. at maximum tip height.

The standard boom version, the GRT655, has the strongest load charts in its class and is the preferred choice when extra capacity is needed. Both models share a light and compact carrier, weighing only around 38.6 ton and measuring less than 9.8 ft. in width. Therefore, crane operators can drive into narrow spaces such as refineries, power plants and densely populated areas and access a greater variety of job sites, according to the manufacturer.

2. The GRT655 and GRT655L are extremely easy to transport and maneuver

The narrow dimensions of either model — the most compact in their class — make the GRT655 and GRT655L easy to transport on a trailer and they can be shipped in one complete load. In addition, when maneuvering around a job site, operators benefit from all-wheel steering with a choice of four steering modes — two-wheel front, two-wheel rear, four-wheel crab and four-wheel coordinated.

In coordinated mode, the crane has a turning radius of just 21 ft., allowing it to access even the most congested sites.

3. Operation of the GRT655 and GRT655L is quick and intuitive

The Manitowoc Crane Control System (CCS) makes it intuitive to set up, control and command the crane. This system is in common with all-terrain cranes, as well as truck-mounted and crawler cranes.

Data is put into the CCS using a jog dial on the right armrest and/or the buttons on the two displays. This can easily be done even when wearing gloves. The speed and ramp of each movement can be customized according to individual operator preferences. Many options are available for the less experienced to the most experienced operator, and advanced troubleshooting and diagnostics are provided on board.

The GRT655 and GRT655L also offer very high single line hoist speed and pull, making them very productive cranes that complete the job quickly.

4. Comfort and visibility from the GRT655 and GRT655L cab

The GRT655 and GRT655L have a full vision cab with minimal blind spots. In addition, the cab can be tilted up to 20 degrees, helping the operator to stay comfortable and productive when working with the 141 ft. long boom or a jib on top of that. The GRT655 and the GRT655L are the only 66 ton rough-terrain cranes with a tiltable cab.

The effective heating and air conditioning system, with multiple vents to increase air flow, also helps the operator to stay focused and feel comfortable even on hot summer days.

When entering and exiting the cab, flat decking on the chassis, grab handles around the cab and steps to access the crane on all four sides offer support, ensuring the operator can maintain a three-point contact with the crane at all times.

5. The GRT655 and GRT655L have a low total cost of ownership

The GRT655 and GRT655L include many features that reduce maintenance requirements and increase component service life. For example, by mounting the outriggers' jack cylinders upside down, the chrome part of the cylinder and the seals are protected against sand, dust and general contaminants.

Furthermore, it has a hydraulic braking system, instead of the pneumatic variety often seen in the industry. For Grove rough-terrain cranes, this eliminates the need for a separate system and maintenance.

Finally, the ECO mode and hydraulic load sensing system reduce fuel consumption by up to 30 percent compared to older models. The hydraulic load sensing system sends oil only when it is needed, leading to less overheating, less wear and less fuel consumption. These savings combine to deliver a low total cost of ownership.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

