Five Unique Applications for MB Crusher Machines

An MB-G900 grapple removed wooden planks, and delicately and precisely moved them without destroying the material.

Some of the most innovative construction sites use MB Crusher machines to facilitate the work and increase business, according to the company.

"If you think of construction work as easy, let us tell you that you are wrong," the company said, adding that at almost any stage of the job, difficulties can arise. And every problem must be solved quickly and without incurring additional expenses.

Everyone solves difficulties in their own way, either with the machinery they already own or by adopting new processes that not only solve their problems but allows them to generate revenue.

"Sometimes, however, customers surprise us," MB Crusher said. "In a truly brilliant way, they solve problematic situations using our machinery in a way we would have never thought."

Demolish Not Destroy: The Grapple With a Delicate Touch

On a construction site in Japan, it was necessary to demolish a wooden house without destroying or ruining the material.

Traditional three-tooth claw grapples, make it difficult to remove and move the small pieces of wood. The MB-G900 grapple removed the wooden planks, and delicately and precisely moved them without destroying the material.

Using the MB-G900, the house was deconstructed, not just demolished. The job was completed quickly, accurately, and without additional costs.

At the Port, Work Never Stops

At the port of Conakry, Guinea, approximately 2 million tons of goods get trafficked every year.

A $774 million dollar restoration project was under way, which included the restoration of the handling and storage area that had begun to deform after continuous storage and movement of heavy cargos.

Elimination of the existing self-blocking concrete blocks used to reinforce the subsoil is no easy task, let alone trying to replace them while the port activity continued.

The solution the construction site adopted was using a BF80.3 crusher bucket — with this agile and compact unit they managed to crush the existing blocks on the spot, reducing them to a size of 0 to 3 cm.

They then mixed the crushed material with the existing sub-base, creating a mixture capable of withstanding heavy loads. All done in a small space, without using trucks and disposing of waste material: three successfully attained goals.

So Clean It's Beautiful

Trentino Alto Adige, Italy, is known for its aesthetically pleasing public greenery: everything is treated in detail, flowers and other decorations are always perfectly arranged. A landscaping company was tasked to clean dirty natural stones to create flower beds and fencing and decorative retaining walls without disturbing the surrounding areas.

The solution they adopted was to use the MB-S18 screening bucket with 80 mm panels to select and clean the stones inside a tight, water-filled container.

Good-bye Weeds

In France, a mountain valley in the southeast had been overrun by the Japanese knotweed (which is commonly known as the "Polygon of Japan"): more than 1,196 sq. yds. of biodiversity was at risk. The task was to eliminate the weeds without the use of trucks to move tons of soil out.

The inventive idea was to use an MB-HDS320 shafts screener to pull live rootstalk and mulch it. This would deem the rootstalk unfit for regeneration, and it was no longer able to infest the land.

Even in a Mine

A new tunnel had to be created in a mine in Sinaloa, Mexico. The obstacle? To find a machine that could create the mine with precision and be effective in tight spaces.

The company thought to use a tool that hadn't been used in a mine before: the MB-R900 drum cutter. They mounted the unit on a Komatsu PC200 and created an underground tunnel with millimeter precision.

