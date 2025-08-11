Fleet Cost & Care partners with customer NessCampbell for USF Pro 2000 race weekend in Portland, displaying logo on Jacob Douglas' No. 19 car. The collaboration celebrates shared values of precision and performance on and off the track.

Fleet Cost & Care (FCC) announced that long-time Portland-based customer NessCampbell Crane + Rigging will be featured on the No. 19 car driven by Jacob Douglas at the upcoming USF Pro 2000 Championship presented by Continental Tire, Rounds 17 and 18, at Portland International Raceway.

The No. 19 entry, operated by Pabst Racing, will display the NessCampbell logo alongside Fleet Cost & Care — marking a unique moment where a customer and provider share the spotlight on track. This activation celebrates the companies' shared values of precision, performance and a relentless drive to lead their respective industries.

"We're excited to showcase NessCampbell on the No. 19 car in Portland," said Jeff Curran, president of Fleet Cost & Care. "They've been a great partner in business, and it's special to see that relationship represented in a high-performance setting like the USF Pro 2000 Series."

Derek Dunstone, business manager of NessCampbell, echoed the sentiment: "It's fantastic to be able to partner with Fleet Cost & Care, who is such an important part of the success of our business, at such an exciting event as the PIR races and be able to support an up-and-coming driver."

While Fleet Cost & Care has maintained a quiet presence in junior motorsport over the years — most notably through its ongoing support of New Zealand driver Jacob Douglas — this marks the first time the company has brought a customer into the fold. It's a meaningful extension of FCC's broader motorsports involvement, which also includes sponsorship in the NTT IndyCar Series. The company is proud to support Jacob's journey and grateful to our Kiwi friends for sharing in the excitement.

Jacob Douglas, who also operates Jacob Douglas Motorsport, continues to rise through the open-wheel ranks and will be making his third appearance at Portland with Pabst Racing. "Having both Fleet Cost & Care and NessCampbell on board this weekend means a lot," said Douglas. "It's a great example of how racing can bring industry partners together in new and exciting ways."

Fleet Cost & Care's software helps crane and rigging businesses like NessCampbell improve operations, safety and profitability. Their presence on the No. 19 car reflects the shared commitment to innovation both on and off the track.

