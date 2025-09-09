Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Fleetio's New Integration With John Deere Operations Center Reduces Asset Downtime, Brings Efficiency

    Fleetio's integration with John Deere Operations Center streamlines heavy equipment fleet maintenance, reducing downtime by providing real-time data and automating service reminders. This helps prevent breakdowns, increase equipment utilization, and elevate maintenance to a strategic advantage. Fleets can now track and manage their assets more effectively, improving efficiency and reliability in critical jobs.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - National Edition
    Fleetio


    Fleetio logo

    Fleetio announced an integration with John Deere Operations Center, expanding its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ecosystem and providing heavy equipment fleets with a simpler way to centralize data and stay ahead of maintenance.

    This integration goes beyond machines or maintenance schedules, giving the hard-working people who build roads, grow crops and shape infrastructure the tools they need to keep the world moving efficiently, reliably and safely.

    By connecting John Deere's telematics and equipment health data directly into Fleetio's platform, teams can easily anticipate problems before they occur, reduce costly downtime and keep projects on track. It's an impactful step forward, not just in technology, but in how fleet professionals take care of the machines that take care of critical jobs, according to the company.

    Meeting Critical Need With Smarter Tools: New Heavy Equipment Capabilities

    98 percent of fleets today don't operate on a fully scheduled service program, which means most fleets are reacting to breakdowns instead of preventing them. When machines break down, work stops, productivity drops and costs go up.

    This integration is part of a broader expansion of Fleetio's heavy equipment capabilities to help close that gap. These capabilities include Service Program Templates, customizable Service Tasks and advanced Geospatial Mapping, turning guesswork into insight, chaos into coordination and downtime into uptime, according to the company.

    Smarter System for Tougher Jobs

    From remote job sites to busy construction zones, heavy equipment faces harsh conditions and merits timely care. This integration brings real-time data into one unified platform, letting teams:

    Automate maintenance planning: Limited unexpected downtime with automated service reminders based on daily engine hours.

    Access equipment alerts remotely: Real-time diagnostics, such as fault codes and sensor readings, flag safety and performance issues early, giving teams time to respond before small problems become major delays.

    Increase equipment utilization: Track location and usage across job sites to compare engine hours and ensure equipment is ready when needed.

    "Fleetio is quickly becoming an instrumental part of our fleet maintenance operations, namely by offering a broad range of solutions that fit our business needs," said Brian Bailey, fleet equipment manager of Duracap Asphalt Paving Contractors. "A driving factor in the decision to implement Fleetio is their integrations with a broad range of telematics, OEMs and fuel providers that bolster their platform's offerings, along with being on the cutting edge of furthering their offerings.

    "The John Deere Operations Center integration is a value-added service for construction fleets, as well as agricultural and forestry fleets. This integration allows further automation, thus improving manual workflow processes by importing relevant data, such as hour meter, location, utilization, fault codes, etc. into a central hub with other existing integrations already functional today."

    Elevating Maintenance to Strategic Advantage

    Fleetio's new service tasks and service program templates help teams extend equipment life and reduce unexpected issues, making preventive maintenance easier to manage across both wheeled and tracked equipment, according to the company.

    With 10 pre-built service program templates tailored for off-highway equipment, from oil samples to hydraulic filter changes, Fleetio is helping teams stay on top of OEM recommendations, with additional options to adapt service plans to fit their specific needs. Pair these with digital inspections from the field, and fleets have a formula for longevity, reliability and performance, according to Fleetio.

    The new geospatial mapping feature lets teams draw custom polygon boundaries around job sites, no matter how remote or undefined. From automated alerts to bulk uploads and real-time asset tracking, fleets have the control, clarity and confidence they need to complete the job, according to Fleetio.

    For more information, visit www.fleetio.com




