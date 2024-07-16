List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    FleetWatcher Joins Nationwide Initiative to Enhance Work Zone Safety

    FleetWatcher joins Work Zone Data eXchange to improve work zone safety in partnership with I-Cone by alerting drivers through popular navigation apps about reduced speed limits, aiming to reduce fatalities and injuries.

    Tue July 16, 2024 - National Edition
    FleetWatcher


    FleetWatcher location data on pavers, shuttle buggies and mills is updated at frequent intervals on all major smartphone navigation apps and some in-car navigation systems.
    Photo courtesy of FleetWatcher
    FleetWatcher location data on pavers, shuttle buggies and mills is updated at frequent intervals on all major smartphone navigation apps and some in-car navigation systems.

    FleetWatcher announced its participation in the Work Zone Data eXchange — a partnership with I-Cone that offers a breakthrough in work zone safety for the paving industry.

    This nationwide initiative brings together technology partners, state, local and federal transportation agencies, and all consumer vehicle navigation systems (Waze, Google Maps, Apple Maps, Trimble and others) to raise awareness of work zones and the reduced speed limits through them. The program is designed to improve work zone safety and limit injuries and fatalities by alerting drivers to the presence of work zones so that they can slow down appropriately.

    This is a free service to FleetWatcher users, they merely opt-in to enable the sharing of their data.

    "Tragically, work zone deaths occur far too often, but this initiative can help save lives," said FleetWatcher President Larry Baker. "Alerting drivers to the presence of work zones and the reduced speed limits within them will help to keep paving crews safe. We're excited to be a part of this life saving program."

    How it Works

    FleetWatcher location data on pavers, shuttle buggies and mills is updated at frequent intervals on all major smartphone navigation apps and some in-car navigation systems. The system sends lat/long location data and location accuracy information to these systems for pavers that are actively running. The navigation apps will use that information to identify work zones and display those zones with the adjusted construction zone speed limit.

    This system will apply to all active roadway jobs including city, state, county and federal interstates. The Work Zone Data eXchange is expected to have an immediate impact by increasing safety within the work zones and saving lives.

    Several state DOTs are mandating the technology, and some are helping to subsidize the cost of the technology that enables it.

    For more information, visit www.fleetwatcher.com/work-zone-safety.




